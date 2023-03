wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: What happened between Janet van Dyne and Krylar? Their history in the Quantum Realm, explained By Matt Goddard, 10 days ago

By Matt Goddard, 10 days ago

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the MCU’s first feature introduction to the threat ...