Santa Fe, NM
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 53, Native American Community Academy 30

Alamo-Navajo 62, Mountainair 51

Capitan 52, Cloudcroft 47

Cliff 49, Reserve 30

Des Moines 68, Mosquero/Roy 55

Dulce 75, Navajo Pine 63

Elida 63, Gateway Christian 43

Escalante 56, McCurdy 38

Farmington 77, Piedra Vista 35

Jemez Valley 53, Santa Fe Waldorf School 46

Melrose 81, Grady 34

Menaul 70, Estancia 64

Pine Hill 55, Tohajilee 53

Pojoaque 55, Moriarty 48

Robertson 63, West Las Vegas 32

Sandia Prep 66, Cuba 29

Santa Fe Prep 59, Raton 53

St. Michael’s 54, Santa Fe Indian 47

Tierra Encantada 59, Monte del Sol 43

Tohatchi 71, Zuni 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

