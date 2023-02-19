Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 53, Native American Community Academy 30
Alamo-Navajo 62, Mountainair 51
Capitan 52, Cloudcroft 47
Cliff 49, Reserve 30
Des Moines 68, Mosquero/Roy 55
Dulce 75, Navajo Pine 63
Elida 63, Gateway Christian 43
Escalante 56, McCurdy 38
Farmington 77, Piedra Vista 35
Jemez Valley 53, Santa Fe Waldorf School 46
Melrose 81, Grady 34
Menaul 70, Estancia 64
Pine Hill 55, Tohajilee 53
Pojoaque 55, Moriarty 48
Robertson 63, West Las Vegas 32
Sandia Prep 66, Cuba 29
Santa Fe Prep 59, Raton 53
St. Michael’s 54, Santa Fe Indian 47
Tierra Encantada 59, Monte del Sol 43
Tohatchi 71, Zuni 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
