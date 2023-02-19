Open in App
Santa Fe, NM
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 58, Native American Community Academy 34

Alamo-Navajo 73, Mountainair 30

Albuquerque High 61, Los Lunas 18

Bloomfield 51, Aztec 36

Centennial 48, Las Cruces 31

Cliff 48, Reserve 43

Dulce 56, Navajo Pine 21

Elida 37, Gateway Christian 35

Espanola Valley 42, Taos 38

Estancia 40, Menaul 39

Farmington 60, Piedra Vista 30

Gallup 70, Miyamura 28

Kirtland Central 74, Shiprock 25

La Cueva 57, Eldorado 43

Logan 70, Dora 51

Manzano 68, Capital 55

Melrose 68, Grady 31

Mesa Vista 62, Mora 16

Navajo Prep 39, Crownpoint 36

Rehoboth 57, Santa Fe Prep 34

Sandia 58, West Mesa 46

Santa Fe 51, Rio Grande 22

Shiprock Northwest 65, McCurdy 18

Thoreau 64, Wingate 34

Tohajilee 61, Pine Hill 30

Tucumcari 73, Dexter 27

Tularosa 45, Cloudcroft 31

Zuni 52, Newcomb 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

