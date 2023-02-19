Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 58, Native American Community Academy 34
Alamo-Navajo 73, Mountainair 30
Albuquerque High 61, Los Lunas 18
Bloomfield 51, Aztec 36
Centennial 48, Las Cruces 31
Cliff 48, Reserve 43
Dulce 56, Navajo Pine 21
Elida 37, Gateway Christian 35
Espanola Valley 42, Taos 38
Estancia 40, Menaul 39
Farmington 60, Piedra Vista 30
Gallup 70, Miyamura 28
Kirtland Central 74, Shiprock 25
La Cueva 57, Eldorado 43
Logan 70, Dora 51
Manzano 68, Capital 55
Melrose 68, Grady 31
Mesa Vista 62, Mora 16
Navajo Prep 39, Crownpoint 36
Rehoboth 57, Santa Fe Prep 34
Sandia 58, West Mesa 46
Santa Fe 51, Rio Grande 22
Shiprock Northwest 65, McCurdy 18
Thoreau 64, Wingate 34
Tohajilee 61, Pine Hill 30
Tucumcari 73, Dexter 27
Tularosa 45, Cloudcroft 31
Zuni 52, Newcomb 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0