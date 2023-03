mississippiscoreboard.com

MRA’S JOSH HUBBARD BECOMES MISSISSIPPI’S CAREER SCORING LEADER, BREAKS 37-YEAR-OLD RECORD HELD BY ROBERT WOODARD OF HOULKA 10 days ago

Madison-Ridgeland Academy has the winningest basketball coach in Mississippi history in Richard Duease. Now, the private school in Madison County has the career scorer in ...