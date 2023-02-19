Change location
Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 77, W. Noble 71, OT
Benton Central 60, Seeger 56
Chesterton 79, Boone Grove 44
Christian Academy 72, Cannelton 34
Clinton Prairie 62, Tri-County 41
Cloverdale 65, Eminence 44
Columbus North 70, Franklin 58, 2OT
Connersville 53, Lawrenceburg 37
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Frontier 61
Covington 55, S. Vermillion 50
Cowan 63, Elwood 52
Culver Academy 63, Maconaquah 52
E. Chicago Central 63, Morgan Twp. 56
Evansville Harrison 67, Terre Haute North 56
Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, Norwell 52
Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Bellmont 51
Greenfield 60, Martinsville 47
Greensburg 53, S. Ripley 47
Hagerstown 67, Knightstown 44
Hammond Science and Tech 63, Attica 52
Hanover Central 65, Kankakee Valley 31
Henryville 58, Crothersville 25
Heritage 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49
Indpls Lutheran 57, Monrovia 35
Indpls N. Central 74, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62
Indpls Scecina 62, Speedway 58
Jennings Co. 76, Bloomington South 50
Knox 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 41
LaPorte LaLumiere 75, Homeschool Resource Center, Ill. 60
Lafayette Harrison 78, Hammond Morton 52
Lanesville 45, Crawford Co. 21
Lawrence Central 66, Indpls Tindley 63
Lawrence North 92, Ft. Wayne South 46
Linton 85, Indpls Metro 64
Lou. Male, Ky. 69, Indpls Cathedral 62
Madison Shawe 57, Union (Dugger) 42
Madison-Grant 67, Eastern (Greentown) 54
Marion 67, Huntington North 65
Merrillville 75, Hobart 41
Mississinewa 61, Bluffton 41
N. Daviess 78, Edinburgh 34
N. Judson 64, Hebron 56
N. Posey 81, Tell City 30
N. Putnam 55, Riverton Parke 45
New Palestine 66, Whiteland 50
Noblesville 74, Evansville Christian 53
Paoli 54, Eastern (Greene) 33
Peru 80, Argos 63
Pike Central 89, Brown Co. 35
Pioneer 55, N. White 41
Plainfield 62, McCutcheon 44
Princeton 52, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35
Rossville 64, Faith Christian 56
Rushville 48, Oldenburg 46
S. Adams 58, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 31
S. Central (Elizabeth) 70, Springs Valley 48
S. Decatur 56, Hauser 48
S. Newton 47, N. Miami 46, 2OT
Sheridan 42, Western Boone 41
Silver Creek 63, Providence 49
Southridge 61, Barr-Reeve 55
Southwestern (Hanover) 81, Scottsburg 71
Tecumseh 66, Perry Central 47
Union City 57, Southern Wells 45
University 67, Decatur Central 66
W. Lafayette 59, Lebanon 57
W. Vigo 43, N. Central (Farmersburg) 33
Wapahani 54, Yorktown 46
Whitko 59, Churubusco 35
Zionsville 58, Indpls Tech 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
