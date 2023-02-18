ECU women's basketball: Pirates hold UCF scoreless over final 4:10 in comeback win

If East Carolina was going to win Saturday’s game against visiting Central Florida it was going to happen with a stout defensive effort.

That’s just what the Pirates got as they held the Knights scoreless over the final 4:10 in a 63-57 win as the Pirates rolled up their fifth straight victory. ECU sits squarely in second place in the American Athletic Conference with three games to play.

“Credit to UCF, they had a plan offensively to expose us in our matchup and I thought they did a really good job executing it,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “They gave us fits, they really did. But at the end of the day, we won it off the defense.”

Trailing 57-48 with 4:10 to play, the Pirates (19-8, 10-4 AAC) came alive. They deployed a full-court press defense and hounded the Knights’ all over the court and the pressure proved to be too much for the visitors to handle.

UCF never scored after opening up that nine-point lead as the Pirates closed the game by scoring the next 15 points. ECU’s defense was the catalyst for the comeback as the Knights made mistakes with the ball they weren’t making early in the game.

UCF committed six turnovers during the Pirates’ decisive run, including a halfcourt 10-second violation, a shot-clock violation and a number of turnovers on inbound sets after ECU baskets. It was a dominant finish in a game where the Pirates forced 24 turnovers while holding the Knights to 1-of-8 shooting from the field to close the game.

“We won it off the press, which we don’t even really work on that much anymore,” McNeill said. “And you know, I’m emotional because in the past we would have lost that game. I felt like the whole night I wasn’t grasping them like I normally do. I wasn’t grasping them, it was like they weren’t connecting with me like they normally do.

“But that last two minutes, the last minute and a half, you know, that’s ECU basketball. Us getting out and causing havoc in the press. Synia (Johnson) doing what she does being our catalyst at the top of the matchup in the press and finishing layups.”

Johnson scored 11 points to go with a game-high five steals, while senior Danae McNeal turned in yet another strong fourth quarter in which she scored 14 of her team-high 19 points. Amiya Joyner finished with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double, and point guard Micah Dennis finished with 12 points including a pair of clutch 3-pointers.

Joyner was whistled for a technical foul with just over six minutes to play and UCF made three free throws and got the ball. The sequence felt like a backbreaker at the time as the Knights were able to open a nine-point lead. But the Pirates didn’t fold and battled back to secure yet another win.

Wednesday’s game against visiting Houston will be free to attend. This is an important game for the Pirates as the Cougars are in third place in the conference.

“The administration, wow, I can’t say enough about them for the support they’ve given myself and our program over the last four years,” McNeill said of the free admission gesture. “They hung with us, and I had a really good conversation with (athletic director) Jon Gilbert the other day and he said let’s open it up for you. It’s a big game, it’s going to be a big game, and we need all of Pirate Nation there. It’s completely free. Let’s see if we can get 2,000 people in here on Wednesday.”