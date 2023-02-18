Volta ao Algarve TT marks 'important step' in Tom Pidcock's career

Tom Pidcock described the general classification as an "afterthought" at the start of the Volta ao Algarve but now, with the yellow jersey on his back and 24.4km left to race, the prospect of a first stage race victory as a professional is crystallising.

It was no secret that Pidcock would be among the contenders on the punchy climb of Alto do Malhao on Saturday. What remains a mystery is how he might fare in Sunday's concluding time trial.

Judging by the smile that broke out when this million dollar question was put to him, Pidcock himself appears none the wiser.

"I guess we'll see tomorrow," was the non-committal conclusion.

Pidcock simply hasn't raced many time trials in his career, and even fewer in truly competitive fashion.

"A really long time ago," was his response when asked to recall the last time he did an all-out effort against the clock.

Read more

Tom Pidcock triumphs on Alto do Malhão at Volta ao Algarve



Ganna and Pidcock inspire ambush at Volta ao Algarve



‘I need to use my elbows more' – Tom Pidcock accepts punishment in Algarve

Pidcock does have one significant feather to his cap, in that he is a former world champion in the discipline at junior level from Bergen in 2017. Last year he was also notably Ineos' best finisher in the Tour de France opener in Copenhagen.

"I've been a world champion, so on my day I'm alright," he added.

The case against may rest on his small size and light weight, with sub-60kg riders often at a natural disadvantage compared to the big powerhouses like Pidcock's teammate - and fellow overall contender in the Algarve - Filippo Ganna. You feel that Pidcock is so naturally talented he must also be very good at time trialling, but then again he races so many different kinds of bike - road, 'cross, MTB - that he probably doesn't have much time for his TT machine.

"I've done a bit, but not an awful lot," Pidcock told Cyclingnews .

"I've put more time into it this year than I did last year. I certainly have been working on my position as well."

Pidcock vowed to treat each of the five stages of this race as "opportunities" and he has certainly been among its chief protagonists, with his bunch sprint (and relegation) on the opening day, his mistake atop the Alto da Foia , his late break into Tavira, and now his victory atop the Alto do Malhao.

With that win in the bag, and a level of form that justifies the difficult decision to skip the cyclo-cross World Championships, Pidcock feels it is already mission accomplished here in Portugal.

"The goal was to come here and win a stage. The GC was an afterthought. I was always going to go full gas in the TT anyway, so we'll see. If I don't win the GC I'm not going to go to bed crying."

And yet, Sunday is still a hugely important day in Pidcock's career. He hasn't had much experience against the clock, but he will need to start accruing it if he's to close in on his stated aim of becoming a general classification rider and his dream of one day winning the Tour de France.

Riding a time trial is one thing, but doing so with a yellow jersey on the line is something else entirely.

"That's one of the reasons why I did this race rather than Ruta del Sol - partly because it suits the Classics a bit more but also because of the TT," Pidcock said.

"It will be an important step for me to go through that whole process."