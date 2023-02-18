ECU baseball: Pirates sweep season-opening doubleheader

Two games, two wins.

East Carolina’s baseball season was delayed by one day, and the team found a way to pack a pair of wins into its opening day with a doubleheader sweep of visiting George Washington on Saturday at Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates won the first game, 9-5, then earned an 11-3 victory in Game 2.

ECU (2-0) had to erase early deficits in both games to earn come-from-behind wins.

“They are tricky,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said of playing a doubleheader to open the season. “I thought (George Washington) came out and they were the aggressor. To get down four runs on opening day, I thought our guys hung in there and they battled back.”

The Colonials scored four runs in the third inning in Game 1 to take an early lead. Carter Spivey started the first game for the Pirates and worked through two scoreless innings before running into trouble. He allowed four runs and five hits with two strikeouts and three walks over 2.2 innings.

Spivey, the American Athletic Conference preseason pitcher of the year, was put in the unique situation of warming up to start Friday’s game, and the right-hander even took the mound prepared to pitch before heavy rain postponed the game until Saturday.

It’s not an ideal situation for a pitcher to shut it down and then have to ramp back up less than 24 hours later.

“It's a lot to ask of Spivey,” Godwin said. “A pitcher getting hot last night and his adrenaline is going and he’s ready to go out there and get the ball. It was like him throwing a bullpen the day before his start which normally we wouldn't do that. But of course, he battled, he gave us a chance to win, and I thought all of our relievers in both games came in and did a really good job.”

Freshman left-hander Zach Root came on to pitch and set the standard for the rest of the day in his first collegiate outing. Root worked 3.2 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts. Root earned the win as his performance allowed the Pirates’ offense to mount a comeback.

“Great stuff,” catcher Justin Wilcoxen said of Root. “I think he went out there and competed and he could throw multiple pitches in the zone. So just having that confidence to go out there as a freshman and fill it up, I think was good. I think we got to see a lot of great young arms come out today and really have a good outing.”

Wilcoxen might have had the best performance of anyone as he went 7-for-10 over the two games with four RBIs. He smacked the first home run of the season for the Pirates, while Jacob Starling and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart also homered.

Jenkins-Cowart hit a grand slam as part of an eight-run sixth inning in Game 2 that helped the Pirates break a 2-2 tie.

Trey Yesavage, last season’s fireballer out of the bullpen, earned the start in the second game and lasted five innings. He collected a career-high seven strikeouts. After allowing a pair of runs in the third inning as the Colonials jumped all over his fastball, Yesavage found success with his secondary pitches and cruised through the fourth and fifth innings.

“I've just been preparing for it ever since that last game against Texas,” the sophomore said of converting to a starting role. “Summer ball, fall, spring, just preparing to be a starter. I just go out there and like Coach Godwin always says, just close out the first inning and then if you go another one just do what you can.”

Designated hitter Luke Nowak had four RBIs on Saturday, with Alec Makarewicz finishing with three RBIs to go along with the team’s first triple of the season.

ECU is back in action on Sunday where it will try to finish off the series sweep. Josh Grosz is expected to start the game on the mound.