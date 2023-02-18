KHQ Right Now

Big Sky Champs: Eastern Washington adds hardware to historic streak, beats Northern Colorado for share of regular-season title By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review, 10 days ago

CHENEY – Jogging downcourt in transition, Steele Venters extended his right arm and called for the ball. Everyone at Reese Court knew what was coming. ...