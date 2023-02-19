Normal operations resume Sunday at JFK Airport's Terminal 1

According to airport officials, only 5% of scheduled flights go in and out of Terminal 1.
While the closures caused some confusion, things seemed a bit more under control Saturday.
Port Authority says of the 64 flights scheduled out of Terminal 1, 26 will operate as scheduled, 18 have been rerouted to other terminals, 10 were canceled, eight moved to Newark Liberty International Airport and two moved to New York Stewart International Airport.
Port Authority says safety and security systems are now functional. Systems are being tested and brought back online.
Additional customer service staff will be made available to help passengers.
We're told normal flight operations will fully resume at Terminal 1 Sunday, but passengers should continue checking with their carriers before showing up.
