Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
CBS New York

Normal operations resume Sunday at JFK Airport's Terminal 1

By Alecia Reid,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxpOo_0ksL0qdH00

Power fully restored at JFK Airport's Terminal 1 01:34

NEW YORK -- Power has been restored at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 1 after an outage caused travel headaches for days .

Port Authority said electrical repairs were completed overnight Friday, and limited flights resumed Saturday morning.

We're told normal flight operations will fully resume at Terminal 1 Sunday, but passengers should continue checking with their carriers before showing up.

Dozens of flights were impacted over the past three days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dnvh6_0ksL0qdH00
An American flag hangs over a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Feb. 17, 2023. Work crews fixed a power outage at the airport that forced some flights to be canceled or diverted, officials said Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Seth Wenig / AP

A small fire caused by an electrical panel malfunction in a utility room Thursday morning resulted in a lot of chaos for people expecting to travel .

Since then, Port Authority has been working with the operators at Terminal 1 to reroute flights.

READ MORE: International flights at JFK Airport canceled for second day in a row due to power disruption

According to airport officials, only 5% of scheduled flights go in and out of Terminal 1.

While the closures caused some confusion, things seemed a bit more under control Saturday.

Port Authority says of the 64 flights scheduled out of Terminal 1, 26 will operate as scheduled, 18 have been rerouted to other terminals, 10 were canceled, eight moved to Newark Liberty International Airport and two moved to New York Stewart International Airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQtt9_0ksL0qdH00
Passengers sit with their luggage in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. Seth Wenig / AP

Port Authority says safety and security systems are now functional. Systems are being tested and brought back online.

Additional customer service staff will be made available to help passengers.

We're told normal flight operations will fully resume at Terminal 1 Sunday, but passengers should continue checking with their carriers before showing up.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
City reveals new renderings of BQE Central
New York City, NY15 hours ago
15 displaced due to safety concerns at Chinatown building
New York City, NY6 hours ago
LIRR commuters frustrated with new schedule changes
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New York City to get public restroom in each borough
New York City, NY1 day ago
LIRR rolls out new schedules with Grand Central Madison service
New York City, NY2 days ago
Uber, Lyft drivers hold 12-hour strike at LaGuardia Airport
New York City, NY3 days ago
Woman stabbed in broad daylight on West 57th Street in Midtown
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Man tried to board flight with machine gun, fake U.S. Marshal badge, feds say
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Hoboken water restored; boil advisory remains in effect
Hoboken, NJ6 hours ago
Lawmakers: Billions in funding needed for WTC Health Program
New York City, NY1 day ago
Boil water advisory in effect in Hoboken as repairs begin
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
4 demoted FDNY chiefs file lawsuit to get jobs back
New York City, NY1 day ago
Dead whale spotted in ocean near Seaside Park
Seaside Park, NJ8 hours ago
NYC residents displaced by Ida looking for housing ahead of hotel eviction
New York City, NY2 days ago
Police help seal cross busy highway in Brick Township, N.J.
Brick, NJ16 hours ago
Resident heads off potential environmental nightmare in Northport
Northport, NY9 hours ago
Sources: Travis Scott wanted for questioning in NYC assault
New York City, NY4 hours ago
5 hurt in Bronx apartment building fire
Bronx, NY16 hours ago
Water main break leaves most of Hoboken with little-to-no pressure
Hoboken, NJ2 days ago
NYPD: Thieves on mopeds targeting people with high-priced headphones
New York City, NY2 days ago
CBS2 gets exclusive access to NYC Family Justice Center, Queens
New York City, NY2 days ago
Suspect sought in East New York shooting
New York City, NY2 days ago
N.J. attorney general probing death of man following arrest in Newark
Newark, NJ9 hours ago
Police: Suspect posed as deliveryman in Queens store robbery
Queens, NY1 day ago
Caught on video: N.J. home explodes, sending first responders for cover
Pompton Lakes, NJ2 days ago
Nonprofit helps NYC students deal with stress through yoga
New York City, NY2 days ago
"Campaign for Size Freedom" takes on body size discrimination
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Man bashed with glass bottle in unprovoked SoHo attack
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy