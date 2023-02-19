Normal operations resume Sunday at JFK Airport's Terminal 1

Power fully restored at JFK Airport's Terminal 1 01:34

NEW YORK -- Power has been restored at John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 1 after an outage caused travel headaches for days .

Port Authority said electrical repairs were completed overnight Friday, and limited flights resumed Saturday morning.

We're told normal flight operations will fully resume at Terminal 1 Sunday, but passengers should continue checking with their carriers before showing up.

Dozens of flights were impacted over the past three days.

An American flag hangs over a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Feb. 17, 2023. Work crews fixed a power outage at the airport that forced some flights to be canceled or diverted, officials said Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Seth Wenig / AP

A small fire caused by an electrical panel malfunction in a utility room Thursday morning resulted in a lot of chaos for people expecting to travel .

Since then, Port Authority has been working with the operators at Terminal 1 to reroute flights.

READ MORE: International flights at JFK Airport canceled for second day in a row due to power disruption

According to airport officials, only 5% of scheduled flights go in and out of Terminal 1.

While the closures caused some confusion, things seemed a bit more under control Saturday.

Port Authority says of the 64 flights scheduled out of Terminal 1, 26 will operate as scheduled, 18 have been rerouted to other terminals, 10 were canceled, eight moved to Newark Liberty International Airport and two moved to New York Stewart International Airport.

Passengers sit with their luggage in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. Seth Wenig / AP

Port Authority says safety and security systems are now functional. Systems are being tested and brought back online.

Additional customer service staff will be made available to help passengers.

We're told normal flight operations will fully resume at Terminal 1 Sunday, but passengers should continue checking with their carriers before showing up.