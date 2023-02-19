Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Central Martinsburg 28
Christopher Dock 49, Church Farm School 45
Clarion-Limestone 51, Karns City 46
Columbia County Christian High School 64, Northumberland Christian 63
Holy Redeemer 73, Dallas 65
McConnellsburg High School 55, West Branch 49
Muhlenberg 66, Fleetwood 52
Rhode Island School for the Deaf, R.I. 46, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 37
Upper Darby 74, Cheltenham 54
Wellsboro 65, Mansfield 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
