Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Guilfoyle 42, Central Martinsburg 28

Christopher Dock 49, Church Farm School 45

Clarion-Limestone 51, Karns City 46

Columbia County Christian High School 64, Northumberland Christian 63

Holy Redeemer 73, Dallas 65

McConnellsburg High School 55, West Branch 49

Muhlenberg 66, Fleetwood 52

Rhode Island School for the Deaf, R.I. 46, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf 37

Upper Darby 74, Cheltenham 54

Wellsboro 65, Mansfield 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

