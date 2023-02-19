A local program aims to help Black-owned businesses thrive in downtown Baltimore 01:47

BALTIMORE -- Running your own small business is no easy task.

But for a person of color, there are other hurdles they face to launch their business and to keep it going.

Downtown Baltimore's Boost program returns, with applications now open, to help Black business owners achieve success.

The program is back to help five Black-owned businesses with up to $50,000 in grants.

The committee will help entrepreneurs attain an affordable lease at five prime storefronts along North Howard Street and West Lexington Street.

Samuel Storey said the area is still trying to make a comeback after the pandemic wreaked havoc.

"You look around right now and downtown Baltimore still has the scars of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The program started a year ago. Nikia K Vaughan was one of the five entrepreneurs selected out of 30 applicants.

She remembers feeling nervous as she was taking a chance to chase her dream.

"It was really never on my radar but, you know, I feel like when it's for you, it is always going to be for you," she said.

Now, she owns a successful skincare and health business called NKVSKIN. She thanks the program for guiding her and providing her the necessary resources to get off the ground.

"I was able to get help with the CPA, access to capital, PR and just true knowledge on how to run a brick-and-mortar storefront," she said.

Storey said after years of historical wrong of limited capital access and discrimination barring people of color, Vaughan's success is the progress they push for.

"That the downtown of tomorrow is reflective of the beauty, the innovation, the diversity that exists in this city overall," he said.

Applications are due by March 31, and Storey encourages people to flood their website .

"All applicants of the program I know are used to applying for financing and applying for grants and then they never hear back," he said. "We want to do things differently. If you apply to BOOST you are our long-term partner even if you don't get selected for this next cohort."

A committee of Downtown Baltimore stakeholders will review the applications and will announce to the applicants their decision in May.