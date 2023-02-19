Open in App
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banning Lewis Prep 49, Rye 40

Briggsdale 59, Caliche 55

Burlington def. Dolores Huerta Preparatory, forfeit

Centennial 61, Moffat 40

Cherry Creek 56, Eaglecrest 45

Colorado Springs 58, Elbert 52

Cotopaxi 56, Center 51

Crested Butte 55, South Park 35

Custer County 55, Sargent 23

Del Norte 54, Sanford 45

Denver East 90, Thomas Jefferson 0

Dolores 50, Creede High School 48

Eagle Ridge Academy 78, Peak to Peak 63

Eagle Valley 77, Conifer 39

Elizabeth 53, Sand Creek 51

FMHS 68, Durango 51

Fountain Valley School 66, Calhan 57

Hanover 58, Antonito 25

J.K. Mullen 49, Arapahoe 48

John Mall 59, Sangre De Cristo 52

Lotus School of Excellence def. STEM, forfeit

Meeker 50, North Fork 45

Moffat County 62, Rifle High School 49

Monte Vista 62, Trinidad 38

North Park 61, West Grand 28

Otis 64, Genoa-Hugo 47

Overland 86, Cherokee Trail 76

Plateau Valley 57, Vail Mountain School 53

Platte Canyon 52, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 39

Poudre 80, Northglenn 39

Prairie 57, Weldon Valley 18

Primero 61, Walsh 58

Pueblo Centennial 65, La Junta 57

Rangeview 57, Northfield 51

Simla 57, Kit Carson 41

Smoky Hill 91, Grandview 90

Steamboat Springs 54, Coal Ridge 37

Sterling 55, Limon 43

Summit 49, Delta 41

Telluride 59, Caprock Academy 34

Vail Christian 58, Rangely 44

Vista PEAK 66, George Washington 50

Yuma 63, Peyton 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

