Saturday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banning Lewis Prep 49, Rye 40
Briggsdale 59, Caliche 55
Burlington def. Dolores Huerta Preparatory, forfeit
Centennial 61, Moffat 40
Cherry Creek 56, Eaglecrest 45
Colorado Springs 58, Elbert 52
Cotopaxi 56, Center 51
Crested Butte 55, South Park 35
Custer County 55, Sargent 23
Del Norte 54, Sanford 45
Denver East 90, Thomas Jefferson 0
Dolores 50, Creede High School 48
Eagle Ridge Academy 78, Peak to Peak 63
Eagle Valley 77, Conifer 39
Elizabeth 53, Sand Creek 51
FMHS 68, Durango 51
Fountain Valley School 66, Calhan 57
Hanover 58, Antonito 25
J.K. Mullen 49, Arapahoe 48
John Mall 59, Sangre De Cristo 52
Lotus School of Excellence def. STEM, forfeit
Meeker 50, North Fork 45
Moffat County 62, Rifle High School 49
Monte Vista 62, Trinidad 38
North Park 61, West Grand 28
Otis 64, Genoa-Hugo 47
Overland 86, Cherokee Trail 76
Plateau Valley 57, Vail Mountain School 53
Platte Canyon 52, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 39
Poudre 80, Northglenn 39
Prairie 57, Weldon Valley 18
Primero 61, Walsh 58
Pueblo Centennial 65, La Junta 57
Rangeview 57, Northfield 51
Simla 57, Kit Carson 41
Smoky Hill 91, Grandview 90
Steamboat Springs 54, Coal Ridge 37
Sterling 55, Limon 43
Summit 49, Delta 41
Telluride 59, Caprock Academy 34
Vail Christian 58, Rangely 44
Vista PEAK 66, George Washington 50
Yuma 63, Peyton 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
