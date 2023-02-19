Open in App
Denver, CO
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 47, Grandview 43

Banning Lewis Prep 43, Rye 20

Briggsdale 68, Caliche 32

Broomfield 51, Heritage 33

Burlington def. Dolores Huerta Preparatory, forfeit

Caprock Academy 34, Telluride 21

Center 42, Cotopaxi 25

Cherry Creek 57, Cherokee Trail 47

Coal Ridge 57, Steamboat Springs 14

Crested Butte 38, South Park 22

Del Norte 36, Sanford 31

Delta 64, Summit 32

Denver West 62, Far Northeast 27

Doherty 35, Ralston Valley 29

Durango 48, FMHS 41

Eagle Valley 58, Conifer 19

Elbert 52, Colorado Springs 17

Elizabeth 56, Sand Creek 43

Fountain Valley School 48, Calhan 34

George Washington 73, Vista PEAK 51

Hanover 42, Antonito 16

J.K. Mullen 59, Eaglecrest 46

Kiowa 43, Arickaree High School 33

Limon 44, Sterling 27

Moffat County 64, Rifle High School 30

Monte Vista 42, Trinidad 26

North Fork 39, Meeker 31

North Park 46, West Grand 42

Otis 35, Genoa-Hugo 27

Overland 65, Smoky Hill 43

Peak to Peak 48, Eagle Ridge Academy 22

Peyton 48, Yuma 35

Plateau Valley 43, Hayden 42

Platte Canyon 47, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 29

Prairie 72, Weldon Valley 12

Rangely 60, Vail Christian 25

Rangeview 48, Regis Groff 42

Sangre De Cristo 70, John Mall 2

Sargent 46, Custer County 44

Simla 52, Kit Carson 51

Stratton 60, Idalia 49

The Classical Academy 44, Sierra 32

Walsh 56, Primero 40

Westminster 69, Denver North 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

