Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 47, Grandview 43
Banning Lewis Prep 43, Rye 20
Briggsdale 68, Caliche 32
Broomfield 51, Heritage 33
Burlington def. Dolores Huerta Preparatory, forfeit
Caprock Academy 34, Telluride 21
Center 42, Cotopaxi 25
Cherry Creek 57, Cherokee Trail 47
Coal Ridge 57, Steamboat Springs 14
Crested Butte 38, South Park 22
Del Norte 36, Sanford 31
Delta 64, Summit 32
Denver West 62, Far Northeast 27
Doherty 35, Ralston Valley 29
Durango 48, FMHS 41
Eagle Valley 58, Conifer 19
Elbert 52, Colorado Springs 17
Elizabeth 56, Sand Creek 43
Fountain Valley School 48, Calhan 34
George Washington 73, Vista PEAK 51
Hanover 42, Antonito 16
J.K. Mullen 59, Eaglecrest 46
Kiowa 43, Arickaree High School 33
Limon 44, Sterling 27
Moffat County 64, Rifle High School 30
Monte Vista 42, Trinidad 26
North Fork 39, Meeker 31
North Park 46, West Grand 42
Otis 35, Genoa-Hugo 27
Overland 65, Smoky Hill 43
Peak to Peak 48, Eagle Ridge Academy 22
Peyton 48, Yuma 35
Plateau Valley 43, Hayden 42
Platte Canyon 47, Strive Prep - SMART Academy 29
Prairie 72, Weldon Valley 12
Rangely 60, Vail Christian 25
Rangeview 48, Regis Groff 42
Sangre De Cristo 70, John Mall 2
Sargent 46, Custer County 44
Simla 52, Kit Carson 51
Stratton 60, Idalia 49
The Classical Academy 44, Sierra 32
Walsh 56, Primero 40
Westminster 69, Denver North 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
