Bruce Willis’ Family Gives Fans A Heartbreaking Update About His Diagnosis: ‘A Cruel Disease’

Bruce Willis ‘ family members are taking to Instagram to give fans an update on the actor’s health. The Die Hard alum, 67, was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022, and announced his retirement from acting.

His condition has now progressed to frontotemporal dementia, according to a statement made by his wife Emma Hemming Willis, 44, ex-wife Demi Moore , 60, and his five daughters .

Bruce Willis’ Family’s Statement About His Worsening Dementia

In an Instagram post shared by the ‘Ladies of Willis/Moore,’ the family shared a sweet image of the Pulp Fiction star posing on a beach with a smile. In the caption, they wrote, “Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing.”



They continued, writing, “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”



Willis shares two daughters; Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with his wife Emma, whom he married in 2009. He was previously married to Moore from 1987 to 2000, and they share three daughters ; Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

What Is Frontotemporal Dementia?

As reported by NBC News, frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, refers to a “collection of disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.” The diseases that fall under this umbrella are “neurodegenerative,” meaning they get worse over time.

Generally, there are two subdiagnoses, according to Dr. Paul Barton Rosenberg, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the John Hopkins School of Medicine who sat down with the publication to explain this more.

“One is a behavioral variant, where people can have a change in their personality and lose their inhibitions and social graces,” Rosenberg said. “Another is primary progressive aphasia, where people have trouble finding words or expressing themselves.” Symptoms of frontotemporal dementia— the outlet notes— include changes in behavior, language and communication.



Since Willis’ initial diagnosis announcement and current update from his family, the Golden Globe winner and longtime actor continues to garner support and well wishes from fans and famous friends.