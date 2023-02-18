PHOTO GALLERY: ‘Biggest little rodeo in Texas’ opens in Los Fresnos

LOS FRESNOS — When there’s a dip in the temperature, a distant sound of hoofbeats across the dirt and the smell of funnel cakes wafting through the air—it’s rodeo time.

Rodeo season is a special part of this time of year in the Valley when the belt buckles get bigger, the cowboy boots more elaborate and we all have strong opinions about which bull rider should have gotten a fairer shake in judging.

In Los Fresnos, the Los Fresnos Rodeo and Concert — dubbed the “biggest little rodeo in Texas” — kicked off Friday for its 33rd year of three days of competitions, performances, amusement rides and best of all those guilty pleasure rodeo food staples like turkey legs and deep-fried everything.

They say that “time at the rodeo is never time wasted,” so here’s to time well spent.

Mutton busters are kitted out with helmets, vests and bandanas before their event Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the 33rd Annual Los Fresnos Rodeo and Concert in Los Fresnos. (Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)

A bullrider waits in the chute for the door to open Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the 33rd Annual Los Fresnos Rodeo and Concert in Los Fresnos. (Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)

Ronnie Christian leads a small sermon and prayer for competitors before the rodeo starts Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the 33rd Annual Los Fresnos Rodeo and Concert in Los Fresnos. (Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)

Riders scream as The Orbiter spins Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the 33rd Annual Los Fresnos Rodeo and Concert in Los Fresnos. (Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)

Bob Middleton, of the Los Fresnos Volunteer Fire Department, brings a bowl of corn cobbs to add to a pot of beaufort stew for the rodeo competitor’s dinner Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the 33rd Annual Los Fresnos Rodeo and Concert in Los Fresnos. (Denise Cathey | The Brownsville Herald)