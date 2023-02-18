Joseph Pfeifer appointed FDNY first deputy fire commissioner 00:28

NEW YORK -- The FDNY has a new first deputy fire commissioner, the second-highest civilian rank in the department.

The department is welcoming back retired assistant fire chief Joseph Pfeifer.

He will manage the day-to-day operations and activities of the FDNY across all offices and bureaus.

The 67-year-old was the first chief to respond to the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11 and founded the FDNY's Center for Terrorism and Disaster Preparedness.

Pfeifer had retired in 2018 after 37 years in the FDNY.