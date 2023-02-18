Open in App
CBS New York

Joseph Pfeifer appointed FDNY first deputy fire commissioner

By CBS New York Team,

10 days ago

Joseph Pfeifer appointed FDNY first deputy fire commissioner

NEW YORK -- The FDNY has a new first deputy fire commissioner, the second-highest civilian rank in the department.

The department is welcoming back retired assistant fire chief Joseph Pfeifer.

He will manage the day-to-day operations and activities of the FDNY across all offices and bureaus.

The 67-year-old was the first chief to respond to the World Trade Center attacks on 9/11 and founded the FDNY's Center for Terrorism and Disaster Preparedness.

Pfeifer had retired in 2018 after 37 years in the FDNY.

