Virginia State
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 70, Dematha, Md. 69

Blue Ridge Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 39

Blue Ridge School 76, The Covenant School 39

Fairfax Christian 79, Christ Chapel Academy 40

George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Auburn 52

Grayson County 53, Bland County 32

Hargrave Military 98, Carlisle 62

Marion 76, Richlands 71

Regents 51, Grace Christian 43

Temple Christian 64, Faith Christian-Roanoke 61

Virginia High 67, Graham 62

Williamsburg Christian Academy 73, King Abdullah 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

