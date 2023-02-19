Open in App
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 88, Pemberton 62

Cinnaminson 73, Holy Cross Prep 49

Delbarton 58, Madison 36

Eastside Paterson 66, Wayne Valley 37

Egg Harbor 63, St. Augustine 60

KIPP Cooper Norcross 59, Camden Academy Charter 58

Morris Hills 65, Dover 48

Old Bridge 71, Woodbridge 68

Paramus 64, Old Tappan 60

Paramus Catholic 70, Ridgewood 61

Patrick School 86, Hun 51

Rutgers Prep 69, Gill St. Bernard’s 67

Seneca 46, Shawnee 41

Seton Hall Prep 46, Arts 32

St. Peter’s Prep 61, Hudson Catholic 46

Union Catholic 71, Morris Catholic 63

Vernon 74, Veritas Christian Academy 49

Watchung Hills 81, American Christian 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Saint Francis (PA) defeats CCSU in NEC Tournament quarters
New Britain, CT5 hours ago
Campbell dumps Presbyterian round one of Big South tourney
Clinton, SC4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy