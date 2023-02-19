Saturday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 88, Pemberton 62
Cinnaminson 73, Holy Cross Prep 49
Delbarton 58, Madison 36
Eastside Paterson 66, Wayne Valley 37
Egg Harbor 63, St. Augustine 60
KIPP Cooper Norcross 59, Camden Academy Charter 58
Morris Hills 65, Dover 48
Old Bridge 71, Woodbridge 68
Paramus 64, Old Tappan 60
Paramus Catholic 70, Ridgewood 61
Patrick School 86, Hun 51
Rutgers Prep 69, Gill St. Bernard’s 67
Seneca 46, Shawnee 41
Seton Hall Prep 46, Arts 32
St. Peter’s Prep 61, Hudson Catholic 46
Union Catholic 71, Morris Catholic 63
Vernon 74, Veritas Christian Academy 49
Watchung Hills 81, American Christian 52
