Pressnall, Malecha punch tickets to state at Section 1AA gymnastics championships

The Northfield gymnastics team made the trip down to Owatonna for the Section 1AA championship meet held at Owatonna High School and it resulted in two Raiders punching their tickets to the Class AA state individual meet.

Northfield finished fifth in Section 1AA with a final team score of 133.825, but the highlight of the night was sophomores Bella Pressnall and Alison Malecha securing spots to compete in the individual state meet.

“We’ve really been struggling with a lot of injuries, so overall I’m really happy with how we did,” said Northfield head coach Zoe Ingersoll. “We ended with bars, which we never would have thought at the beginning of the year was going to be our strongest rotation, but it was this year and I think all of the girls are really proud of how they did.”

Pressnall recorded one of the top vault performances across all Section 1AA gymnasts after earning a 9.425, which put her fourth overall with only Owatonna’s Kaitlyn Cobban (9.450) and Jozie Johnson (9.500) and Lakeville South’s Alexa Drew (9.500) managing to beat her out.

But with Drew qualifying as an All-Arounder for the state meet, Pressnall’s 9.425 earned her the third and final state qualifying spot on vault.

“Last year, Bella Pressnall, who made it for vault this year, tied for fourth and missed [qualifying] by just a couple halves of a tenth,” Ingersoll said. “It was so really exciting to see her, not only get fourth again, but for this time to matter and make it all the way. I know she’s been working very hard for that.”

She won’t be going to state alone, as teammate and fellow sophomore Alison Malecha will also be joining her, but in a different event.

Bars weren’t always Northfield’s strongest events, but that didn’t stop Malecha from sticking her landing and recording one of the top scores in the section.

Malecha tied Lakeville North’s Emma Hoffacker for fourth place with an 8.750, while Lakeville South’s Autumn Schmidt (9.150) and Alexa Drew (9.125) and Farmington’s Kinsley Taylor (8.900) rounded out the top three spots.

Schmidt was an all-around state qualifier alongside Drew, which opened up two state qualifying spots for bars that Malecha helped fill.

Larisa Dominguez wasn’t far behind Malecha on bars, as the junior stuck her landing to finish in eighth place overall with an 8.525. Erika Nesseth (7.950), Pressnall (7.475) and Kylie Koktavy (5.550) rounded things out on bars for the Raiders.

“This was [Malecha’s] first time ever landing her dismount in a meet,” Ingersoll said. “It was really exciting. Her and Larisa, right before her, both of them, it was their first time landing their dismounts ever in their lives.”

Behind Pressnall on vault was sophomore Ella Rinaldi with an 8.600, Dominguez with an 8.425, Malecha with an 8.400 and Nesseth with an 8.125.

Malecha led Northfield on beam with an 8.650 and was followed by Pressnall with an 8.000, Dominguez with a 7.900, Koktavy with a 7.600 and Nesseth with a 7.250.

Pressnall led the Raiders’ floor routines with an 8,750, while Dominguez followed right behind her in the standings with an 8.650. Malecha and Nesseth followed closely behind with an 8.425 and an 8.300. Junior Inga Johnson rounded things out with an 8.000.

In the all-around rankings, Malecha finished 10th overall with a 34.225. Pressnall and Dominguez finished 12th and 13th with a 33.650 and a 33.500 respectively. Nesseth finished in 17th with a 31.650.

Up next for Northfield is a trip up the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul for the Class AA individual state meet. The Class AA individual meet will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The pair of Northfield state qualifiers talked monday about the thrill of qualifying for the state meet.

Pressnall: “Gymnastics is a sport that is often in the moment and you never really know what’s going to happen, because anything can happen and the vault at section just went really well for me. I did everything I had been training all season for and it finally rewarded itself and I ended up getting a trip to the state tournament.”

Malecha: “I’ve been in the gym since last spring and one of my goals was to make it to the state meet and all my hard work has paid off. I was kind of nervous because my meet hadn’t gone the way I had hoped at sections. We ended on bars and I knew that this was my last chance to make it and I really pulled myself together, did the best I could and it paid off.”

Pressnall: “I’m not going to lie, I am still in shock that I made it and it hasn’t really quite set in. I’ve been dreaming of going to the state tournament since I was a 10 year old flipping around in club gymnastics. Words can’t describe how much it means to me to finally make it to the state tournament, let alone as a sophomore. I am very excited to see what my future in gymnastics holds since I still have two years left and I am over the moon excited.”

Malecha: “I am also very, very excited and I can’t wait to see what the next two years bring, and I am hoping I can make it in even more events in the next two years.”

Pressnall: “All the support I have had, whether its from my coaches, my family, my friends, my teammates, I wouldn’t have gotten to where I am without all the support I’ve had. It is amazing how much of a family everyone gets to be at this time of the year and we all work together to make each other better. There’s a lot of hard work and we are in the gym three hours a day, five days a week training, and it is awesome how much everyone comes together to work toward a common goal.”

Malecha: “I am very grateful for all the support from our teammates, coaches and parents. In addition, just being mentally healthy and being mentally tough has helped me get as far as I have this year.”

Pressnall: “I am looking forward to the whole state tournament. I am excited to go up and spend time with everybody. Gymnastics is a tight community and I know a lot of girls from gyms and I am excited to see what I can do at the state meet. Obviously, I want to do the best I can and just making it to the state meet has been quite the accomplishment.”

Malecha: “This year (at state) I truly have no expectations for myself other than just to go out there and do the best I can do. The hard part is over and I am just excited to be there.”