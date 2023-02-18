Dramatic finish sends No. 1 Jackets past No. 2 Stallions into 3rd round

No. 1 NORTH AUGUSTA 53, No. 2 SOUTH POINTE 50

NORTH AUGUSTA -- For 24 minutes of game time Saturday, the North Augusta girls' basketball team reminded everyone why they have been the top-ranked team in Class AAAA for most of the season.

And in the final 30 seconds, they made sure that season will continue.

From up 15 points to down by two with a minute to play and the season on the line, the Jackets needed something - anything - to get past second-ranked South Pointe in the second round of the playoffs.

They got it. Senior P'eris Smith scored two huge baskets in the final 30 seconds, and fellow senior Jadah O'Bryant finished it off at the free throw line for a wild 53-50 victory to send the Jackets to the third round Tuesday.

"I can tell you how I'm so proud of these girls, how they hung in there," said North Augusta head coach Al Young. "We had that big lead, they came back, we went back behind, but they never lost faith and they kept working. They never gave up. I just think that's a sign of what happens when you don't give up, when you play all the way through the game. I told them about those free throws we made at the end - they were big, they were huge. I'm just so proud of the group."

On paper, this matchup of Class AAAA's top two teams should've gone down to the wire - but not like this.

North Augusta (23-3) surged ahead with a big second quarter and led 42-27 heading into the fourth, but South Pointe (25-3) wasn't leaving Jacket Arena without a fight.

Zaria Bell's three-point play with 1:03 to go put the Stallions ahead 48-46, stunning the home crowd while further firing up a sizeable group of Stallions fans that grew more boisterous by the possession.

Then Smith took over. She drove to her left for a basket and was fouled, hitting the free throw for a 50-48 lead with 31.1 seconds to play.

The Stallions answered, with All-State forward Victoria Morris supplying the tying bucket. But South Pointe's joy was short-lived, as Smith delivered again to retake the lead with just 15 seconds to play.

A big reason for South Pointe's big comeback was the Stallions' second-half adjustments offensively after spending most of the first half frustrated by North Augusta's defensive pressure.

Smith's made basket gave the Jackets time to set up that pressure one last time, and they forced a turnover near mid-court. They played keep-away for as long as they could before O'Bryant was fouled with 2.9 seconds to go.

She hit the first free throw for a three-point lead, and after the second missed South Pointe didn't have enough time to dial up a potential tying triple.

That sent the North Augusta players spilling onto the floor, waving goodbye to the South Pointe fans on either end of the court.

All-State selection Celena Grant led the Jackets in scoring with 17 points, 12 of those coming in the second quarter as she got to the basket - and the free throw line - at will. Smith scored nine of her 14 in the second half, and O'Bryant hit four key free throws on her way to 10 points.

The Jackets, who couldn't have had a much worse start than their first half in Thursday's opening-round win over Westside, were much better in the early stages of Saturday's game. They held a 12-8 lead after a tense first quarter, then Grant and O'Bryant did all the scoring while the defense shut down the Stallions in the second for a 28-14 lead at the break.

"I just thought we took our time," Young said of the improved first-half performance. "We didn't throw the ball away. We didn't turn it over much, and we were able to get some turnovers and get some easy baskets. I thought we got to the rim pretty good. I was really proud of them. They made an adjustment at halftime and kind of slowed us down a little."

South Pointe showed signs of life in the third quarter, with Carrigan McCloud and Kaleigh Lucas combining for 12 points in the period. But the Jackets were still one better, taking that 15-point lead into the fourth.

Lucas scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half, and McCloud had 11 of her 14 during that stretch.

Smith, a Campbell University signee with two state championship rings, missed a significant chunk of the season due to injury and returned to the lineup during the back half of Region 4-AAAA play. She showed signs of her previous form Thursday, and after the win Young said the victory gave her more time to get back up to speed and contribute the way they know she can.

Saturday, she did more than that.

"She showed that she can play," Young said. "We depend on her, and we expect big things from her and we certainly need her as we continue to play. She was a big, big help for us today, just having a big body in there and being able to finish around the rim was really important for us."

The Jackets' seniors came through, as they're expected to, and their young players made their fair share of big plays. Grant is a freshman - albeit with plenty of varsity experience already - fellow freshman Kenedi Wright again brought the defensive intensity, and eighth-grader Ashley Walker was the player who scored to finally stop South Pointe's 13-0 run during the first half of the fourth quarter.

"That's what's important when you have young kids, and I know sometimes people don't like to bring young kids in," Young explained. "But I think with this kind of experience, I can only imagine what they're going to do another two, three years down the road. I'm excited about them, and I hope they understand. Of course they made mistakes, but that's what happens in basketball with everybody. This experience is going to be so good for them."

The Jackets will be back in action Tuesday for the third round, and Young said they would start to game plan as soon as they figured out their opponent - Pickens and Riverside played much later Saturday night. A Riverside win would mean the third-round game would be in North Augusta, while a Pickens win would mean a road game for the Jackets.