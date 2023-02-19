Open in App
Delaware State
See more from this location?
ESPN

NBA All-Star Game 2023 live updates: Best moments and more

By ESPN Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21g9ox_0ksIvMNk00

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off Friday with the celebrity game and Rising Stars Challenge , but Saturday's action took the cake.



If there had to be a singular winner of All-Star Saturday, it'd Philadelphia 76ers guard and slam dunk contest champion Mac McClung . McClung, who is under a two-way contract with the Sixers and their G-League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats, dominated the competition, receiving a score of 50 in all but one instance.

The event's host state of Utah dominated the day otherwise. The hometown Utah Jazz trio of Jordan Clarkson , Jabari Smith Jr . and Collin Sexton cruised to victory in the skills challenge and Damian Lillard , who went to college outside of Salt Lake City, secured another win for Utah by coming out on top in the 3-point contest.

Here's the top moments from All-Star Weekend:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers' Anthony Davis injures right foot again, out vs. OKC
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum face each other for 1st time
Portland, OR38 minutes ago
Fantasy basketball roundtable: Early takeaways from Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Hornets' LaMelo Ball out for season after right ankle surgery
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Should the Bucks be the favorites to win the East and NBA Championship?
Milwaukee, WI10 hours ago
Notre Dame def. No. 25 Pitt to win coach Mike Brey's final home game
South Bend, IN4 hours ago
Lakers' LeBron James out vs. Grizzlies with right foot soreness
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Sources: Marc Lasry agrees to sell Bucks to Haslams for $3.5B
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Kevin Durant, back from injury, scores 23 in winning Suns debut
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Washington Wizards' Monte Morris week-to-week due to back
Washington, DC7 hours ago
Sources: Coyotes trading Shayne Gostisbehere to Hurricanes
Raleigh, NC9 hours ago
Sources: Blackhawks agree to trade Patrick Kane to Rangers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Antoine Davis nears Maravich's NCAA record as Detroit Mercy advances
Detroit, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy