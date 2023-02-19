NBA All-Star Game 2023 live updates: Best moments and more

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off Friday with the celebrity game and Rising Stars Challenge , but Saturday's action took the cake.





If there had to be a singular winner of All-Star Saturday, it'd Philadelphia 76ers guard and slam dunk contest champion Mac McClung . McClung, who is under a two-way contract with the Sixers and their G-League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats, dominated the competition, receiving a score of 50 in all but one instance.

The event's host state of Utah dominated the day otherwise. The hometown Utah Jazz trio of Jordan Clarkson , Jabari Smith Jr . and Collin Sexton cruised to victory in the skills challenge and Damian Lillard , who went to college outside of Salt Lake City, secured another win for Utah by coming out on top in the 3-point contest.

Here's the top moments from All-Star Weekend: