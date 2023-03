targetedonc.com

Cabozantinib and Immunotherapy Combination Improves Efficacy in Advanced Renal Cell Cancer Subgroups By Nicholas Wrigley, 10 days ago

Cabozantinib improved outcomes over placebo for patients with advanced, intermediate-risk renal cell cancer, and showed some efficacy among poor-risk patients in combination with nivolumab and ...