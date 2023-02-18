Tesla driver killed, passenger injured in crash with fire truck

A passenger inside the Tesla was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a hospital. Four firefighters were also transported for evaluation. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

A Tesla driver was killed after crashing into a stopped firetruck in the Walnut Creek area early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred about 3:35 a.m. on the northbound side of the I-680 Freeway near Treat Boulevard, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the California Highway Patrol.

The fire engine was stopped in the area while responding to another collision when a Tesla Model S struck the truck from behind.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was rescued from within the wreckage and taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Four Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were also taken to a hospital for evaluation as a "precautionary measure," according to the CHP.

The cause of the collision was under investigation. It was not immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor, and it was not known if the Tesla "was being operated with any driver assistance or automation activated," according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at 925 646-4980