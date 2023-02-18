Open in App
Walnut Creek, CA
See more from this location?
San Francisco Examiner

Tesla driver killed, passenger injured in crash with fire truck

By Contra Costa County Fire Protection DistrictAndrew Fortin-Caldera,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiPGS_0ksIRe4a00
A passenger inside the Tesla was rescued from the wreckage and taken to a hospital. Four firefighters were also transported for evaluation. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

A Tesla driver was killed after crashing into a stopped firetruck in the Walnut Creek area early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred about 3:35 a.m. on the northbound side of the I-680 Freeway near Treat Boulevard, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the California Highway Patrol.

The fire engine was stopped in the area while responding to another collision when a Tesla Model S struck the truck from behind.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was rescued from within the wreckage and taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Four Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were also taken to a hospital for evaluation as a "precautionary measure," according to the CHP.

The cause of the collision was under investigation. It was not immediately clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor, and it was not known if the Tesla "was being operated with any driver assistance or automation activated," according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at 925 646-4980

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fatal Car Accident on River Road and Sawyer Avenue Near Oakdale
Oakdale, CA1 day ago
Man killed, suspect at large in fatal shooting near Pier 5
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
At least 4 killed in Oakland shootings over weekend
Oakland, CA15 hours ago
1 person arrested following homicide investigation in Rio Linda
Rio Linda, CA2 days ago
2 minors arrested for robbery, shooting in Antioch
Antioch, CA1 day ago
1 killed, 1 arrested in Rio Linda shooting
Rio Linda, CA2 days ago
Retired Police Officer Convicted Of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter
Jamestown, CA1 day ago
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Coffee Road [Modesto, CA]
Modesto, CA5 days ago
Four arrested after allegedly robbing people near Stockton banks
Stockton, CA2 days ago
North Sacramento pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
OPD makes arrest in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man
Oakland, CA4 days ago
Thousands of potholes have appeared in SF, thanks to storms
San Francisco, CA16 hours ago
Video: Coast Guard rescues man stranded off Peninsula cliff
Daly City, CA1 day ago
3 dead after leading high-speed chase in stolen vehicle: CHP
Vallejo, CA7 days ago
Modesto Police to hold DUI checkpoint within the city
Modesto, CA5 days ago
2 men accused of robbery after following Sacramento woman home from casino
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
No leads on California radio host missing since Thursday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Police: 2 arrested for deadly Vacaville shooting
Vacaville, CA5 days ago
Great Highway closes amid windy weather
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Nearly 50% of violent crime in Sacramento happens in 3 areas, police say
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
Man fatally shot in East Oakland
Oakland, CA5 days ago
Felon who gave fake identity to Antioch officer arrested for possessing handgun
Antioch, CA6 days ago
San Francisco radio host reported missing
San Francisco, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy