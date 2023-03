WEAU-TV 13

Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank dies of cancer By Michelle BaikCamberyn Kelley, 10 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rebecca Blank, chancellor of UW-Madison for nine years, died of cancer Friday, the university announced. She was an economist and educator ...