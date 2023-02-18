Open in App
St. Joseph News-Press

It's all coming together at MCI

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW,

10 days ago
The last day of the month will bring big changes for regional travelers.

In a series of events titled A New Journey Begins 2023, Kansas City, Missouri, leaders have invited members of the public and the media to tour their four-year, $1.5 billion labor of love as it exists in a single, 40-gate passenger terminal at Kansas City International Airport. The old terminal structures are to continue operations until Feb. 27, before the earliest flight on Feb. 28, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 headed for Chicago, departs from the new structure.

