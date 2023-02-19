NHL Stadium Series 2023 final score, results: Hurricanes beat Capitals for franchise's first outdoor win

The 2023 Stadium Series could not have gone better for the Hurricanes.

In the franchise's first outdoor game, they defeated the Capitals 4-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium, the home of the N.C. State football team, in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina jumped out to a 1-0 lead thanks to a Jesperi Kotkaniemi goal just over two minutes into the first period. Paul Stastny, Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen scored goals in a span of 5:30 in the second period to build a 4-0 lead.

Tom Wilson got the lone goal for Washington, ending Frederik Andersen's shutout bid, in the third period. The Carolina goaltender finished with 24 saves on 25 shots. Washington's Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 of the 36 shots in the losing effort.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals score

1 2 3 OT F Capitals 0 0 1 - 1 Hurricanes 1 3 0 - 4

Hurricanes vs. Capitals live updates, highlights from 2023 Stadium Series

(All times Eastern.)

Final: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 1

11:12 p.m.: The Hurricanes beat the Capitals 4-1 to win their first outdoor game in franchise history. The three-goal surge in the second period was the difference. A great environment at Carter-Finley Stadium, capped off by a win for the home team.

11:05 p.m.: The energy has really decreased in the third. The teams aren't in cruise control, but the Hurricanes are playing much more reserved and there hasn't been a big push by the Capitals.

10:50 p.m.: GOAL! Tom Wilson breaks the shutout by sneaking one through the arm of Andersen. Wilson spun and fired a shot while Skjei was on him that got by the Carolina goaltender. He'll want that one back. Hurricanes now lead 4-1 with 9:28 remaining.

10:40 p.m.: An uneventful start to this period. The Hurricanes are killing time with their offensive zone possessions.

10:32 p.m.: A chance in the opening minute for Jarvis, but Kuemper makes a pad stop.

10:30 p.m.: Final 20 minutes from Carter-Finley is a go.

End second period: Hurricanes 4, Capitals 0

10:07 p.m.: A dominant period by the Canes to extend their lead to 4-0. It was all Carolina for the entirety of the period. The Capitals have their work cut out for them in the third against one of the best defensive teams in the league. Shots are 22-15 Carolina.

9:57 p.m.: An uneventful power play for the Hurricanes, but it doesn't matter at this point. It's all Carolina in this contest.

9:54 p.m.: We've got an outdoor fight! Anthony Mantha and Jordan Martinook drop the gloves after a Mantha hit. Mantha will sit for an extra two for cross-checking, so another power play for Carolina.

9:48 p.m.: Carolina scored those three goals just 5:30 apart in the second.

9:45 p.m.: GOAL! Carolina is pouring it on. Necas and Teravainen with a perfectly executed give-and-go on a 2-on-1 and Kuemper has no chance to stop Teravainen's tap-in. Peter Laviolette calls a timeout for Washington. It's 4-0, Hurricanes, with 8:43 left in the second.

9:41 p.m.: GOAL! The power play comes through for Carolina as Necas capitalizes with a one-timer. His first attempt was a slap pass to Seth Jarvis in front that didn't go, but Necas let it rip on the second pass from Brent Burns and beat Kuemper. It's 3-0 Hurricanes with 11:12 left in the second.

9:38 p.m.: Evgeny Kuznetsov gets his hands high on Jordan Staal and is called for high-sticking. Another PP for Carolina, which is 0 for 2 so far tonight.

9:31 p.m.: GOAL! The Hurricanes double their lead as Paul Stastny cleans up a rebound. The initial shot by Jalen Chatfield was tipped by Jordan Martinook and stopped by Kuemper, but the second chance goes right to an uncovered Stastny and it's 2-0 Carolina with 14:13 to go in the second.

9:27 p.m.: A strong penalty kill by the Caps negates the Backstrom penalty. The Hurricanes had zone time but didn't get a quality chance against Kuemper.

9:24 p.m.: Nicklas Backstrom sits for tripping 93 seconds into the second. The second PP for the Hurricanes tonight.

9:23 p.m.: We are back for the second period at Carter-Finley.

End first period: Hurricanes 1, Capitals 0

8:59 p.m.: Hurricanes lead 1-0 after one period. Carolina was the better team throughout, and if not for Kuemper/the Aho miss, the lead would be larger. Washington's power play was noticeably less dangerous without Ovechkin. Shots are 10-7, Hurricanes.

8:58 p.m.: Sebastian Aho nearly made it 2-0 with 17 seconds left, but he sent the puck right through the crease. He kicked a puck to the net, got the rebound and put the puck parallel to the goal line and out.

8:52 p.m.: Carolina's power play is over. The Hurricanes did everything but score with the man advantage. Kuemper has been strong so far for the Caps. Less than four minutes to go in the opening frame.

8:48 p.m.: Now the Hurricanes go to their first power play. Orlov trips Martin Necas as Necas tries to go in between his own legs for the shot attempt.

8:47 p.m.: The Canes kill off the Skjei minor, but not without a scare. In the dying seconds of the power play, Dylan Strome gets the puck alone in front of Andersen but can't get it around the goalie.

8:42 p.m.: Another power play upcoming for the Caps. Brady Skjei is whistled for tripping. Washington goes to its second power play with 9:09 left in the first.

8:41 p.m.: A chance for Carolina to double its lead doesn't go. Andrei Svechnikov was left all alone down low in the front of the crease and tried to jam the puck through Kuemper's legs, but the Washington netminder was able to keep it out.

8:38 p.m.: The ice doesn't seem to be an issue. It doesn't look great, but players don't seem to be fighting the puck and there haven't been a ton of bounces.

8:32 p.m.: Carolina kills off the Kotkaniemi minor. It's a noticeable difference on the power play for Washington without Ovechkin.

8:29 p.m.: Kotkaniemi gets on the scoresheet again, but this time it's a penalty. Right off an offensive zone faceoff, Kotkaniemi gets his stick into the hands of Dmitry Orlov and is called for hooking. Washington gets a power play less than four minutes into the first.

8:25 p.m.: GOAL! Carolina needs just 2:11 to get on the board first. Jesperi Kotkaniemi comes out of the corner and Teuvo Teravainen sends a slap pass to him at the back door for the tip-in goal. It's 1-0, Hurricanes, early.

8:23 p.m.: Puck is down and the 2023 Stadium Series is underway.

Pregame

8:20 p.m.: There's nothing better than a puppy puck drop. We get one tonight courtesy of Ripken the Bat Dog.

8:15 p.m.: Carter-Finley Stadium is rocking. An awesome environment in Raleigh tonight.

7:50 p.m.: Here are the expected lineups for both sides:

7:45 p.m.: The teams come out for warmups, getting to skate on the ice for the first time in front of the crowd.

7:14 p.m.: It is not definitive yet, but Carolina is expected to start Frederik Andersen in net. It would be his third start in an outdoor game; he played in two outdoor games during his time with the Maple Leafs.

The Capitals are going with Darcy Kuemper in net. He is making his first appearance in an outdoor contest.

7 p.m.: As the teams arrive for the game, the tradition of unique pregame outfits for outdoor events continues. The Capitals are sporting special varsity jackets while the Hurricanes have a golf theme for their attire.

What time is the 2023 Stadium Series?

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Saturday, Feb. 18

The 2023 Stadium Series game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.

This marks the fourth year the event is being played in February.

What channel is the 2023 Stadium Series on?

TV channel (U.S.): ABC

ABC TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet

Fans can watch the game on ABC in the United States. Viewers in Canada can catch the action on Sportsnet.

How to stream the 2023 Stadium Series

Live stream (U.S.): ESPN+ , Sling TV, fuboTV , DirecTV

ESPN+ Sling TV, fuboTV , DirecTV Live stream (Canada): SN NOW

For those in the United States looking to live stream the Stadium Series, streaming options include ESPN+, Sling TV, DirecTV and fubo TV, which offers a free trial .

Those in Canada can stream the action on SN NOW.

2023 Stadium Series odds

The Hurricanes enter the game as the favorite, according to Sports Interaction .

Moneyline: Hurricanes -204 | Capitals +170

Hurricanes -204 | Capitals +170 Spread: Hurricanes -1.5 (+127)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+127) O/U: 5.5

The Capitals are 3-0 all time in outdoor games, including the 2018 Stadium Series game against the Maple Leafs at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Coliseum in Annapolis, Md.

This is the first outdoor game in Hurricanes franchise history.