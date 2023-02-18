Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Manchester City ‘played well’ despite draw with Nottingham Forest, Pep Guardiola says

By Francesca Casonato,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8M4e_0ksHmVGF00

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City only have themselves to blame after dropping crucial points in the Premier League title race against Nottingham Forest .

City looked prime to return to the top of the table after Arsenal ’s lunchtime win over Aston Villa when they went ahead through Bernardo Silva ’s first-half stunner.

But a string of missed chances after the break, including two from Erling Haaland, proved costly and Chris Wood’s first goal for Forest in the 83rd minute saw them take a point.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy