Manchester City ‘played well’ despite draw with Nottingham Forest, Pep Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City only have themselves to blame after dropping crucial points in the Premier League title race against Nottingham Forest .

City looked prime to return to the top of the table after Arsenal ’s lunchtime win over Aston Villa when they went ahead through Bernardo Silva ’s first-half stunner.

But a string of missed chances after the break, including two from Erling Haaland, proved costly and Chris Wood’s first goal for Forest in the 83rd minute saw them take a point.

