Point Pleasant, WV
WBOY 12 News

No damages after small earthquake near border of West Virginia and Ohio

By Amanda Barber,

10 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) said no damages were reported after a small earthquake happened near the Ohio/West Virginia border.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit the region on Friday around 4:54 p.m.

The epicenter’s location was documented at coordinates 38.903N, 82.040W, which is near the area of Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

The USGS said the 0.1-kilometer-deep tremors were also detected in the following areas:

  • Cheshire, Ohio
  • Athens, Ohio
  • Teays Valley, West Virginia
  • Parkersburg, West Virginia
  • Charleston, West Virginia

13 News also contacted Gallia County 911 in Ohio, and dispatchers said there were no reports of any residents feeling tremors or experiencing damages due to an earthquake.

The WVDEP said although there are no claimed damages, citizens can call to report any environmental issues, regardless of cause, to the statewide spill hotline at 1-800-642-3074.

To view the full USGS report, click here .

