NFL Draft: Commanders Adding New QB for Eric Bieniemy?

Could a new Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator lead to a shift in the quarterback vision?

During Super Bowl week, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera spoke about quarterback Sam Howell having the potential and opportunity to become the team's starter in his second season.

But that was before Eric Bieniemy was hired to be the Commanders' assistant head coach/offensive coordinator.

Could that outlook have changed during the three days Bieniemy was in town discussing his role on the team?

Perhaps, and in a recent Pro Football Focus evaluation of the upcoming NFL Draft, quarterback Anthony Richardson is labeled as the preferred early-round fit for Washington.

"Washington is another team desperately working to figure out its quarterback position this offseason," says PFF. "Sam Howell is waiting in the wings...but if they're looking to upgrade, Richardson is a clear target."

We've seen what Bieniemy and the Kansas City Chiefs have been able to do with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, making it to three Super Bowls and winning two.

But what if they had Josh Allen? Would the success be the same or even similar?

Plenty of draft experts have made the comparison between Allen and Richardson, making Bieniemy and the Commanders an interesting location considering the state of their team, and the recent hire.

PFF also identified late-round fits for all 32 NFL teams, with Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly being the pick there.

"(Kelly) has the traits to be a starting CB in the NFL," Sports Illustrated says of Kelly in their draft profile of the prospect. "His length, size, and movement skills will interest defensive back coaches around the league."

While it would be hard to claim Washington is doing everything it can to support Howell's chances of performing as a starting quarterback if they use a first-round pick on another quarterback, Richardson is an interesting prospect.

And Kelly as a late-round addition is equally intriguing.

With the NFL Scouting Combine coming up quickly, the buzz around some of these prospects is about to hit an all-time high.

Especially with teams like the Commanders needing to get it right, in what may prove to be critical years for their team's future.

