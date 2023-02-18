23rd annual Black History Parade held in downtown Aiken

Black, red, yellow and green filled Hampton Avenue on Saturday as the 69 groups participating in the 23rd annual Aiken Black History Parade made their way from Florence Street to the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center.

The parade began shortly after 2 p.m. when two members of the Black Historical Committee of Aiken and the Aiken High School Color Guard left the mustering area. It ended around 3 p.m. when a Department of Public Safety firetruck and police vehicle cleared the street for vehicular traffic after the Augusta Corvette Club traveled the parade route.

The theme for this year's parade was Honoring our Legacy but Celebrating our Youth's Achievements

Gail Broadnax, Lisa Hendrix and Jennelle Cave were waiting for the parade to begin near the judges' table at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and York Street.

Broadnax said she had attended the parade for the last four or five years. She said it was a good parade.

"I didn't make it out here last year but I said I wasn't going to miss it this year," Hendrix said.

Cave said she just loved celebrating Black history and heritage.

Broadnax said it was an honor to be able to celebrate Black history with a parade. She said she grew up in Ridge Spring – a Saluda County town north of Aiken – and it was an honor to be Black.

Hendrix said it was good to see people appreciating Black history.

"The Black History Parade started out small but through the years it has grown, and I'm just hoping that each year it gets bigger," Cave said.

Hendrix's granddaughter was sleeping on her lap as they waited for the parade to start.

"Hopefully when she becomes my age, they'll still be having a parade," she said.

Judges Jade and Jude Lott, Brianna Robinson, Simone Cummings, Shayne Streaty and Kissimmee, Kira and Kimora Thomas selected the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi as the first place winners, King David's Lodge No. 4 and Hope Chapter No. 4 as the second place winners and American Legion Post 212 as the third place winners.

The parade was sponsored by the Chandler Law Firm, Umoja Village, Miller's Funeral Home and Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home.

The Black Historical Committee members include Anthony and Donald White, Herbert Schofield, Rick Brown, Tara Holmon, Dr. Cheryl Cummings, Angela Key and Charonica Pope.