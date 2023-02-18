Which tier Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders falls under among the elite 2023 Pac-12 passers
By Kevin Borba,
10 days ago
Shedeur Sanders may be the biggest wildcard in college football
The Pac-12 arguably has the best group of quarterbacks in the country ahead of the 2023 season with four of the top-15 passers from this past season returning.
From top to bottom the arm talent is unmatched when you compare it to the rest of the country, but there is one name that is only right to declare the wildcard. Colorado quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, followed his dad from Jackson State and is looking to help turn around a dormant program.
Standing in his way are Heisman hopefuls Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), Cam Rising (Utah) and of course this past year's Heisman winner Caleb Williams (USC). Not to mention D.J. Uiagalelei has found a home in the Pac-12 at Oregon State.
With all of this talent on the West coast, it has only made the next season that much more fascinating when you add Sanders to the mix. The former four-star shredded the FCS defenses, throwing for nearly 7,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his two seasons in Mississippi. With all of the elite quarterbacks out west, it has become increasingly difficult to decipher who is among the best in the country and who is in that tier below.
Here are my rankings of the Pac-12 quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 season sorted into tiers.
Comments / 0