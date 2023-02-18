Open in App
Boulder, CO
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Which tier Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders falls under among the elite 2023 Pac-12 passers

By Kevin Borba,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AG0lP_0ksHPXuo00

Shedeur Sanders may be the biggest wildcard in college football

The Pac-12 arguably has the best group of quarterbacks in the country ahead of the 2023 season with four of the top-15 passers from this past season returning.

From top to bottom the arm talent is unmatched when you compare it to the rest of the country, but there is one name that is only right to declare the wildcard. Colorado quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, followed his dad from Jackson State and is looking to help turn around a dormant program.

Standing in his way are Heisman hopefuls Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), Cam Rising (Utah) and of course this past year's Heisman winner Caleb Williams (USC). Not to mention D.J. Uiagalelei has found a home in the Pac-12 at Oregon State.

With all of this talent on the West coast, it has only made the next season that much more fascinating when you add Sanders to the mix. The former four-star shredded the FCS defenses, throwing for nearly 7,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his two seasons in Mississippi. With all of the elite quarterbacks out west, it has become increasingly difficult to decipher who is among the best in the country and who is in that tier below.

Here are my rankings of the Pac-12 quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 season sorted into tiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6iR1_0ksHPXuo00

Tier 4: It's their time to shine

1. Sam Jackson, Cal

2. Ari Patu/Ashton Daniels/ Myles Jackson, Stanford

These quarterbacks have yet to be the starter, and there really are no expectations for them as of right now. Jackson has been backing up Max Duggan the past couple years, and now gets a chance to show off his big arm and blazing speed. The trio of quarterbacks at Stanford all have a great chance of winning the starting job in Troy Taylor's first season, but none of them are experienced enough to be any higher on the list. This group has a chance to surprise people, but if they struggle they will not be heavily ridiculed.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFFW6_0ksHPXuo00

Tier 3: It's your job for now

1. Drew Pyne, ASU

2. Collin Schlee, UCLA

These two transfer quarterbacks both have the experience advantage, but they also are having to fend off elite recruits. Arizona State ended up with Jaden Rashada following the mess that his recruitment ended up being, while UCLA landed five-star Dante Moore. Drew Pyne is now in Tempe by way of Notre Dame and should be able to fend off Rashada, while UCLA brought in Collin Schlee from Kent State. If he somehow wins the job, Bruin fans will be clamoring for Moore at the slightest inconvenience. If Pyne and Schlee win the job, it is hard to believe that they will have a long leash.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YcijB_0ksHPXuo00

Tier 2: Wildcards

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

2. Cam Ward, Washington State

3. DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State

4. Jayden de Laura, Arizona

This group of passers can go either way and it wouldn't shock me. Each one of them has immense potential, but whether they can cut back on costly mistakes or carry their team to victory next year is TBD. Starting with Sanders, he is making a huge jump from Jackson State to Colorado so it truly hard to speculate what his ceiling is. Cam Ward has all of the arm talent in the world, and he also displayed against Oregon that he possesses a bit of a Houdini ability, in year two there is no telling how much of a jump he can take. If he ends up being one of the best quarterbacks in the country I wouldn't be shocked, but if he is in the middle of the pack and hasn't put it all together I wouldn't be surprised either.

DJ Uiagalelei has a chance to revive his career, and could honestly be the difference between Oregon State winning the Pac-12 and a possible Playoff berth or them being right below the top teams. Johnathan Smith has the perfect quarterback for his system, it is just a matter of developing him further. Lastly, Jayden de Laura is the epitome of a gun slinger, he can make the amazing throw to win the game or the one that ends your team's chances of winning. Better decision making from him could help this Arizona team surprise the conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv1d7_0ksHPXuo00

Tier 1: Can lead you to the promise land

1. Caleb Williams, USC

2. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

3. Bo Nix, Oregon

4. Cam Rising, Utah

Arguably four of the top-10 quarterbacks in the county next season, this tier is the peak. I felt Caleb Williams was the best quarterback in the country this past year, and another year with elite weapons and a hopefully improved defense could help USC return to prominence again. Michael Penix Jr.is someone we all knew had talent, but after an injury riddled last year at Indiana he had fallen off most people's radars. He jumped back onto them with authority last year shattering all kinds of records along the way. If he can stay healthy and play as well as he did this past season, Washington has a chance to make the playoff.

Bo Nix had his career revived by Kenny Dillingham to be quite frank. Most people were out on the former Auburn quarterback, but he displayed what all the hype was about when he came into college. Had Oregon been better through the entire year last season, he would have been in New York with Williams. Cam Rising is the most battle tested quarterback in the conference, and has shown he can win the Pac-12 (twice). Now, it is just a matter of not losing games earlier in the season that they shouldn't. He has a chance to avenge that tough loss in Gainesville, and finally get Utah to that next step. Having each of these four guys guarantees your team will have a chance to win the Pac-12.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Colorado projected to finish with just four wins in Deion Sanders' first year
Boulder, CO19 hours ago
Breaking down why Buffs fans are all in on Deion Sanders and Colorado to win it all
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings to hire Colorado DT coach Patrick Hill
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Colorado home to one of the toughest schedules in the country
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Look: New Broncos Coach Announces Official Retirement As Player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Sean Payton: Broncos 'Continue To Talk' About Adding Former NFL Head Coach To Staff
Denver, CO19 hours ago
Sean Payton Makes Clear Statement About Russell Wilson's Office
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Pete Carroll Responds To Rumor That Russell Wilson Wanted Him Fired
Seattle, WA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy