Which tier Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders falls under among the elite 2023 Pac-12 passers

Shedeur Sanders may be the biggest wildcard in college football

The Pac-12 arguably has the best group of quarterbacks in the country ahead of the 2023 season with four of the top-15 passers from this past season returning.

From top to bottom the arm talent is unmatched when you compare it to the rest of the country, but there is one name that is only right to declare the wildcard. Colorado quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, followed his dad from Jackson State and is looking to help turn around a dormant program.

Standing in his way are Heisman hopefuls Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon), Cam Rising (Utah) and of course this past year's Heisman winner Caleb Williams (USC). Not to mention D.J. Uiagalelei has found a home in the Pac-12 at Oregon State.

With all of this talent on the West coast, it has only made the next season that much more fascinating when you add Sanders to the mix. The former four-star shredded the FCS defenses, throwing for nearly 7,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in his two seasons in Mississippi. With all of the elite quarterbacks out west, it has become increasingly difficult to decipher who is among the best in the country and who is in that tier below.

Here are my rankings of the Pac-12 quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 season sorted into tiers.

Tier 4: It's their time to shine 1. Sam Jackson, Cal 2. Ari Patu/Ashton Daniels/ Myles Jackson, Stanford These quarterbacks have yet to be the starter, and there really are no expectations for them as of right now. Jackson has been backing up Max Duggan the past couple years, and now gets a chance to show off his big arm and blazing speed. The trio of quarterbacks at Stanford all have a great chance of winning the starting job in Troy Taylor's first season, but none of them are experienced enough to be any higher on the list. This group has a chance to surprise people, but if they struggle they will not be heavily ridiculed. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tier 3: It's your job for now 1. Drew Pyne, ASU 2. Collin Schlee, UCLA These two transfer quarterbacks both have the experience advantage, but they also are having to fend off elite recruits. Arizona State ended up with Jaden Rashada following the mess that his recruitment ended up being, while UCLA landed five-star Dante Moore. Drew Pyne is now in Tempe by way of Notre Dame and should be able to fend off Rashada, while UCLA brought in Collin Schlee from Kent State. If he somehow wins the job, Bruin fans will be clamoring for Moore at the slightest inconvenience. If Pyne and Schlee win the job, it is hard to believe that they will have a long leash. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tier 2: Wildcards 1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado 2. Cam Ward, Washington State 3. DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State 4. Jayden de Laura, Arizona This group of passers can go either way and it wouldn't shock me. Each one of them has immense potential, but whether they can cut back on costly mistakes or carry their team to victory next year is TBD. Starting with Sanders, he is making a huge jump from Jackson State to Colorado so it truly hard to speculate what his ceiling is. Cam Ward has all of the arm talent in the world, and he also displayed against Oregon that he possesses a bit of a Houdini ability, in year two there is no telling how much of a jump he can take. If he ends up being one of the best quarterbacks in the country I wouldn't be shocked, but if he is in the middle of the pack and hasn't put it all together I wouldn't be surprised either. DJ Uiagalelei has a chance to revive his career, and could honestly be the difference between Oregon State winning the Pac-12 and a possible Playoff berth or them being right below the top teams. Johnathan Smith has the perfect quarterback for his system, it is just a matter of developing him further. Lastly, Jayden de Laura is the epitome of a gun slinger, he can make the amazing throw to win the game or the one that ends your team's chances of winning. Better decision making from him could help this Arizona team surprise the conference.