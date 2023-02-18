Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
News 12

Bridgeport says it will better streamline Freedom of Information requests

By News 12 Staff,

10 days ago

A Bridgeport man who waited years for a Freedom of Information request to be granted said Saturday he's grateful the city is promising change.

Germaine Rogers said he waited almost three years to get records from the city relating to an excessive-force complaint he filed against the police department.

Mayor Joe Ganim announced plans to reform the city's process for granting these requests.

"It was a prolonged situation. It took me going to the FOI Commission in order to get some information. When I finally received the information, the information was redacted and things were blackened out of the information, which I felt was a total violation," Rogers said.

The city said in a statement, "In order to more efficiently... respond to Freedom of Information requests and to reduce delays, the administration has authorized the City Attorney's Office to initiate a new FOI program to become effective in the coming weeks."

