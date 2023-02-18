Open in App
Plains, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia leaders send thoughts, prayers to Jimmy Carter as former president enters hospice care

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tFNW_0ksHJmHN00

People around Georgia and throughout the country are reacting to the news of former President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care .

The Carter Center announced on Saturday that the Georgia native has decided to spend his remaining time at home with family in Plains, Georgia and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.

Carter was the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.

Here are some of the reactions to the news, both locally and nationally:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp asked for the entire state to join him in sending prayers

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for former President Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and their family during this time. We ask all Georgians to join us in sending them our thoughts and prayers.”

Carter’s grandson Jason Carter said he visited his grandfather and grandmother on Friday, and they are “at peace.”

Habitat for Humanity, where Carter and his wife volunteered, released a statement wishing Carter comfort at this time

“All of us at Habitat for Humanity are lifting up President and Mrs. Carter in prayer as he enters hospice care. We pray for his comfort and for their peace, and that the Carter family experiences the joy of their relationships with each other and with God in this time.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joined in giving his thoughts to Carter

Georgia senator Raphael Warnock also gave his thoughts and prayers

President Biden offered kind words for the Carter family on Twitter Sunday afternoon

RELATED STORIES:

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News will provide you with the latest information on Carter’s health online and on television on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Comments / 0
