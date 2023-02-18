Open in App
Buffalo, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Local employees of Tesla inform us on their intention to organize and here's why

By Krizia Williams,

10 days ago
Employees of Tesla's Gigafactory in Buffalo came together at the Tri Main Center to discuss labor pains as they go forward in their intentions to organize a union .

"I'm worried. I love my job but I love my kids more," employee of Tesla and mom of two Lizzie Mchimmie said.

She's worked for Tesla for two years and shared she is terrified of losing her job but is unhappy with the environment.

"Priority right now is job security," she stated.

During the conversation, employees said they want better working conditions and feel voiceless.

We are tracked down to the key stroke of what we do - down to the second of what we're working. So when we say 'it's hard for us to go to the bathroom' Tesla comes out and says 'we never said you couldn't go to the bathroom we put a bathroom in there.' Yeah it's there but if you get up to go to the bathroom all of a sudden you are not hitting that goal for the time because they can track you right down to the second you get up from your desk.
Tesla employee speaking out

After their union campaign announcement in early February, Tesla fired a number of employees Wednesday. Many believe those fired were a sign of what will happen if the employees continued their fight for better treatment.

Yet according to Tesla, those are false allegations. Company officials said in a statement the employees were let go after an annual performance review and those fired not meeting standards.

Employees said they are all very passionate about their jobs and love what they do but they want to be heard and treated fairly

Sustainability is something I am very passionate about but we'd like to see the workers at Tesla be treated as sustainable as the products we sell.

Tesla employee speaking out

