Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

'Spartan Strong': Michigan State students, alumni hold vigil in Chicago for 3 killed in MSU shooting

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Tazg_0ksHJChL00

Nearly 300 Michigan State students and alumni gathered in Chicago Saturday to remember the lives lost , while also reminding each other of their strength in the face of this week's tragedy.

"They're hurting. There's pain, and they need us just as much as we need them," said Jasmine Henry, a board member for Chicago Spartans.

Walking in to candles and a warm embrace, it was a reunion unlike others in the past for these Michigan State alum.

"We're Spartan Strong, and I think that's the most important thing is that we will get through this as a community," said Fawn O'Brien, president of the Chicago Spartans.

They came together at the Tree House in River North under lights adorned in their school colors.

"I know they're doing this in East Lansing, and we're so far away that you want to be able to know that you can also help," said MSU alumni, Jessica Paski.

"Just seeing it happening in my home, it hit differently and it just, like, absolutely broke my heart," said fellow alum, Erin Smith.

"What is not broken is our bond.," added Karlyn Kelley, who is also an MSU alum.

It's been 12 years since O'Brien attended Michigan State University, but as the president of its local alumni chapter, her ties to campus still run deep but is now left rattled after the mass shooting on Monday.

RELATED: MSU professor says gunman looked like a robot as he killed and wounded students

"It's very hard to kind of rationalize this place that I had the happiest four years of my life is now a place full of terror, and there are students that will never experience what I experienced," O'Brien said.

She is now turning her grief to action, planning a vigil in River North to remember the three lives taken away too soon and the many more still reeling from that deadly rampage.

"We are going to come back from this and shower the students, the faculty, the staff, and the community members who were impacted with so much love," O'Brien said.

O'Brien's efforts in Chicago come as MSU prepares to welcome its students back with classes starting Monday , exactly one week since the shooting that left three dead and five others injured .

RELATED: Michigan State University holds vigil as country mourns students shot, killed in mass shooting

"I think they're going to work and meet students with where they are. I mean, there are going to be students that aren't going to be able to return to campus, but I do think there will be students that are able to return and will find kind of sort of a solace in the fact that they're back in class, they're back with their friends, they're back with their community," O'Brien said.

Organizers said they want to encourage MSU students to take advantage of the mental health resources at the university
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
'Heartbreaking': Morgan Park HS baseball team mourn former player shot, killed while away at college
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
Chicago police officer shot, killed in Gage Park
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
BUILD Chicago celebrates opening of new center in Austin
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Safety concerns grow over railroad merger along Milwaukee District West Line after Ohio derailment
Hinsdale, IL2 days ago
ABC7 Chicago says farewell as Meteorologist Phil Schwarz retires
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
David Brown resigning as Chicago Police Department superintendent
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Chicago students pick up lifelong lessons while serving as election judges
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bodycam video shows deadly Chicago police shooting in Irving Park
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Chicago weather: Tree slams into East Beverly homes amid strong winds; 1 taken to hospital, CFD says
Chicago, IL1 day ago
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold on Chicago's North Side
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
'Do the right thing': Family, CPD seek help finding suspect in deadly NW Side hookah lounge shooting
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago elections 2023: City Council poised for big changes with multiple races up for grabs
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Chicago Bulls College Prep evacuated after bomb threat, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Pandemic-era SNAP benefits expire, leaving families scrambling to put food on table
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Hustle Chicago Stair Climb at former John Hancock Center raises money to prevent lung disease
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast for Friday, with potential for more snow
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Chicago mayoral election LIVE: Vallas, Johnson to face off in runoff after Lightfoot concedes
Chicago, IL1 day ago
SNAP benefits Chicago: Officials warn residents of food program changes starting in March
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shootings: At least 9 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police officers exchange shots with suspect on Far South Side; 1 in custody
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago police: 2 found shot to death in Chatham apartment
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Local nonprofit reveals dream bedroom for Hinsdale child with cancer
Hinsdale, IL2 days ago
CPD release image of suspect in armed robbery on CTA Red Line Grand station platform
Chicago, IL1 day ago
New program helps bridge gaps in mental health services support on Chicago's West Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Family marks 2 years since pregnant mother disappeared after dropping daughter off at school
Chicago, IL3 days ago
CTA to provide livestreams of select Blue Line platforms during morning rush
Chicago, IL1 day ago
At least 2 EF-0 tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville, National Weather Service says
Naperville, IL2 days ago
Chicago crime: FBI responds to bank robbery in Logan Square
Chicago, IL1 day ago
DACA recipient on way to achieving dream of becoming Blue Island police officer
Blue Island, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Douglas Park man ID'd after found fatally shot on West Side street
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy