North Carolina Central gave Delaware State their fifth consecutive loss in a 62-50 contest at Memorial Hall on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles went into halftime trailing 24-22 but outscored the Hornets by 14 points in the second half to secure the win.

Kimeira Burks led the way for North Carolina Central, putting up 17 points. As a team, the Eagles shot 38% from the field, 33% from behind the arc, and 81% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.91 points per possession on 49% true shooting.

Alexis Moragne scored 12 points while Jayla Johnson added another 12 to lead the way for Delaware State. As a team, the Hornets struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.71 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. It was a tough day from the three-point range. The team’s shooters combined to go just 4-of-18 from deep.

Both teams face their next test on Feb. 20. North Carolina Central takes on UMES, while Delaware State faces South Carolina State at home. The Eagles will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Hornets will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post North Carolina Central defeats Delaware State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .