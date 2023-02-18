Community raises thousands for victims of Turkey, Syria earthquake at Winter Park Farmer’s Market

Erkin Karaman, middle wearing white jacket, is pictured accepting donations at his booth at the Winter Park Farmers Market on Saturday February 18, 2023. The Turkish community in Orlando is having a fundraising event at the market for victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has killed over 40,000 people. They are taking cash donations and collecting clothing, food and other essentials to send to victims. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

It was past 4 a.m. when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkey-Syria border Feb. 6. When word made it to Erkin Karaman and other Turks living in Central Florida, they didn’t know what to make of it.

About nine hours later, a second earthquake hit, this time at 7.6 magnitude, decimating much of whatever structures were left standing from the first quake.

“At first I felt disbelief, and then came the realization that something serious was unfolding,” said Karaman, who spoke to the Orlando Sentinel on Saturday during the Winter Park Farmer’s Market. He was helping work a booth draped in American and Turkish flags as he and other members of the community collected donations.

It’s the second such fundraiser in the weeks since the earthquakes affected cities in south Turkey and northern Syria. The first was held in Lake Mary by Mustafa Turunç and his wife Bahar, where they raised at least $2,000 between cash and online donations.

The fundraisers were organized in a matter of days thanks to support from local Turks in the area coordinating through WhatsApp chats.

“We were like 20 families organizing in just two days,” Turunç said. “It wasn’t like we wished, but we saw it as a success because it was a good reach in two days, at least in terms of awareness. People were very kind and supportive.”

The money raised between then, Saturday and future fundraisers aim to benefit those affected by the disaster. On Saturday, Karaman and other organizers encouraged people to donate to Turkish Philanthropy Funds and Bridge To Türkiye Fund , which together have raised more than $14 million to finance recovery efforts.

The earthquakes are the deadliest seismic event in the history of modern Turkey, killing over 47,000 people so far in the country and Syria with countless thousands still missing amid the rubble and chaos. Atilla Alisbah, who attended the fundraiser, said many in his family living in İskenderun and elsewhere survived, while other relatives and friends didn’t.

Like many that early morning, they were asleep in their homes when the quakes hit, affecting millions of people living in the more than 10 cities in the area. The news devastated Alisbah, who said he felt uplifted by support from friends in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“A lot of my friends called to check how my family is,” Alisbah said. “And even before I asked for any fundraising, they were asking how they can help.”

Fatma Levent, a doctor at Advent Health, said her home in Adana has been used as a refuge for friends who lost their homes to the earthquakes. She and Günçe Karaman, a pediatrician at Community Health Centers and Erkin Karaman’s wife, are in touch with medical officials in Turkey, offering help however they can from the other side of the world.

But they both described feeling a sense of guilt being stateside while their compatriots struggle to recover. Along with the traumas suffered by survivors and doctors treating the injured, there’s also freezing temperatures threatening those without shelter as well as looming diseases as medical services are stretched.

“The devastation is very big, and it’s not only going to affect people now,” Levent said. “It’s going to affect their kids, their kids’ kids, it’s the biggest trauma that I have ever seen in the area. They have to start from zero.”

A $10 donation can go a long way, organizers said, making it possible to buy bottles of water, diapers and other necessities in large quantities. Karaman said another fundraiser will be held at the Winter Park Farmer’s Market next Saturday, while Turunç and others are looking to host similar events in Dr. Phillips and other areas in the region.

The hope is to rally further support from local Turks while continuing to raise awareness of recovery efforts expected to take years as communities in Turkey and Syria rebuild.

“Turks as a society, we know the system is never perfect,” Karaman said. “But when something of this magnitude happens, people instinctively gather together and stick with one another.”

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com