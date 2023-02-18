Senior Maddie Kline comes up big in Loudonville's sectional final win

LOUDONVILLE — Maddie Kline was not going to rest until she gave it her very best effort.

And did she ever.

Kline played superb defense, tossed in nine points and added eight rebounds in Loudonville's 45-39 win over Canton South at The Cage in a Division III Northeast 4 sectional final Saturday.

The Redbirds (17-6) advanced to play Smithville at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal at Wooster High School . The Smithies were 38-26 winners over Navarre Fairless on Saturday.

With junior guard Corri Vermilya being double- and triple-teamed by Canton South (13-10) and being held to just four points in the first half, Kline — Loudonville's only senior — and her teammates decided to raise their level of play.

"I mean, it was my last ever home game here in The Cage, so that made me want to do a little more, I guess," Kline said. "... [Vermilya] was being double- and triple-teamed, so we had to step it up on offense because we were kind of slow in the first half on offense, but I thought we played really good defense.

"It is sad that we're winding down and we're in tournaments now, but I've had a blast these last four years playing for coach (Tyler) Bates and playing with all of my teammates. I love this team so much. They feel like all of my sisters."

In a nip-and-tuck game that was tied 29-29 through three quarters, Kline made two free throws with 4:19 left to give Loudonville a lead.

Canton South got as close as 43-39 with 1:13 left on a 3-pointer by Abigail Hein, but single free throws by Vermilya and Sophia Spangler made the final count sealed the win as the Wildcats missed their final two attempts from the floor.

"Let's give Maddie all the credit in the world today. She's a senior who didn't want her career to end," Bates said. "Our program means a lot to her. She's been a part of some great teams for us the past few years. And for her to put us on her back today as she did is just what we come to expect of our seniors, and it's why Maddie's such a special kid."

Vermilya also praised the impact Kline made in the game.

"I think Maddie had one of her best games ever, especially since it was her last game ever on this floor," Vermilya said. "She stepped up and really came out and showed her senior leadership today. I'm so proud of her. I love Maddie so much."

After Canton South played strong defense on Vermilya in the first half, she ended with 19 points and 20 rebounds to go with a blocked shot and a steal.

"I've been on Corri about her rebounding lately because she hasn't had some of her better rebounding games," Bates said. "To put up 19 points and 20 rebound game is just another example of why she's such a special player."

Both teams played intense man-to-man defense the entire game.

"Obviously, our plan is to stop (Vermilya), which ... that's everybody's plan. She's a really good player," said Canton South coach Adam Hall. "We let her get loose a couple of times there at the end in transition. But they had other kids step up, (Sophia Spangler) had a good game, and (Kline) made the shots she needed to make. But defensively I thought our girls did a pretty good job for the most part."

The Wildcats got a strong game from sophomore guard Summer Hastings-Peterson, who led the team with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, six rebounds and three steals.

Hein backed her with seven points, and Sydney Comer added six points.

"To do what she did tonight offensively, while also being half of guarding Vermilya defensively, she just plays so hard, she plays 32 minutes a night," praised Hall of Hastings-Peterson. "I'm just super proud of her and her efforts. She's going to be a special player."

Spangler was another player for Loudonville who stepped up her game, scoring nine points and adding three steals.

"We just played Redbird defense, and I think that's what kept us in it," Spangler said. "I think we did a really good job of distributing the ball to everyone, we all had equal shooting opportunities, and then we had Corri going, and that's what really set us off."

Vermilya said she's become aware teams are trying to play harder defense against her.

"I try to not think about what defense people are going to play on me, just because I don't want it to get into my head," Vermilya said. "I know I have to do what I need to do on offense to help us win, and I need to play my game. And scoring isn't the only thing that's fun to do. And everything we do on the court — even assists, rebounds, steals, guarding the other team's best player — everything helps us come out on top, especially in such a close game like that."

"Coach Hall is known for having his teams lock you up and trying to keep the tempo down, and what we kept telling the girls all week [was] we really want to try and play from ahead because they're very capable of spreading you out with five guards, and that makes it tough on any team, but especially a team as disciplined as Canton South," Bates said.

"Defensively, as far as I'm concerned, I was really happy with how hard the girls scrapped. We've been trying to preach urgency on that end of the floor, and I thought we showed some urgency today at times. And we were really happy with how hard our girls were playing."

