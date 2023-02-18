Trying to get to the Canes game? Some fans are choosing to park and walk instead.

If you’re heading out this evening, you might want to steer far, far away from Carter-Finley Stadium, and if you’re already in the area, good luck getting anywhere fast.

NHL officials were urging fans to get there early for Saturday’s outdoor Stadium Series matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals. More than 57,000 people were expected to watch in person.

But while the game wasn’t expected to start before 8:20 p.m., local, state and NHL officials urged fans this week to get there hours early to enjoy the tailgates and Carolina Hurricanes Fan Fest that started at 2 p.m. in the parking lot.

Park-and-ride lots were being set up at the State Fair satellite lots on Reedy Creek and Chapel Hill roads, and N.C. State Veterinary School was also making its parking deck — about a mile from the stadium — available.

NHL officials took previous traffic tie-ups into consideration in planning for the big event, Steve Mayer, the NHL’s chief content officer and event producer told The N&O this week.

The idea was to stagger the fans’ arrival and avoid at least some of the expected trouble.

“We’ve actually been here for college football games,” Mayer told The N&O. “We’ve worked with not only the Carolina Hurricanes but state and local authorities. We’ve definitely looked at the traffic situation. I have to admit, it’s one of the reasons why I’m saying loud and clear: Come early.”

But by 2 p.m., traffic was already thick and, in some places, at a standstill on surrounding roads. At 6 p.m., just over two hours before the puck dropped, drivers on I-440, Edwards Mill Road and the I-40 exit ramp onto Wade Avenue were still waiting to get somewhere.

ABC11 was reporting that some fans were choosing to walk to the stadium instead. Traffic still blocked all but one lane of travel on some roads, according to video posted to the station’s website.

Fans sitting in traffic on Edwards Mill Road complained in posts on Twitter that no one was directing traffic at the stadium entrance or the intersection with Wade Avenue.

N.C. Highway Patrol troopers arrived around 5:30 p.m. to deal with the backup, according to ABC11. The lines of cars started moving more freely about an hour later, the station reported.

N&O staff writer Luke DeCock contributed to this story.