NBA Draft Roundup: Cason Wallace, Anthony Black Grab Wins

Saturday featured a loaded slate of college basketball games, many of which included 2023 NBA Draft hopefuls looking to raise their stock.

Here were some of the top performances from Saturday’s afternoon slate of college basketball games:

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

After a few lackluster scoring performances, Wallace got back on track with 16 points on 4-for-5 three-point shooting in Kentucky’s big win over tenth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday.

Wallace shot 6-for-14 overall, nabbed six rebounds and assists apiece and even provided his patented defense.

His teammate and another 2023 NBA Draft hopeful, Chris Livingston, had one of his better games of the season adding 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block.

Jordan Hawkins, UConn

One of the top sophomores in college basketball this season, Hawkins has continued to get better with each and every contest.

On Saturday, he poured on 20 points, adding five rebounds and two assists. It wasn’t his most efficient day, just 7-for-17 overall, but he still helped to power the Huskies to a win Seton Hall.

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Black saw one of his most efficient games to date on Saturday, miraculously scoring 14 points on just 3-for-6 shooting overall. He tacked on five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Most impressively, he hit all but one of his eight free throw attempts.

