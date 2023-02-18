Takeaways from Auburn's game two win over Indiana

The Tigers took the series behind a masterful performance from Joseph Gonzalez.

Auburn takes the series after Saturday's 6-1 win over Indiana in game two of the three-game series. Here's what you need to know after the victory.

Joseph Gonzalez is the unquestioned ace of the staff

There were many fans, deservedly so, concerned about the status of Joseph Gonzalez after hearing that he had a recurrence of his nagging shoulder injury from last winter. He didn't face live hitters until last Sunday, and that was only two innings. Auburn head coach Butch Thompson talked pregame about hoping for two innings out of Gonzalez today, and that he'd be ecstatic to get three innings.

Yeah, uh, Gonzo is perfectly fine.

Gonzalez gave Auburn five smooth innings with two hits, no runs, and one strikeout. He did all of this in an incredibly efficient 41 pitches (32 of those being strikes).

Thompson's often referred to Gonzalez as a "diesel engine" - slow to get started in a game - but he was hitting on all cylinders from the first pitch. Mostly featuring his two-seam fastball, Gonzo got eleven groundouts among his fifteen outs - I don't think a ball even went into the air until the 5th inning.

"He was in the zone. He had a ton of strikes, and had his stuff set. We saw it after the second batter. [...] He was doing what he wanted to." said Thompson after the game.

Gonzalez admitted after the game that when he noticed Indiana was very aggressive at the plate, "I kept throwing fastballs. [...] I'm not really a strikeout guy, but if they keep swinging, I'll keep throwing fastballs and trust my defense."

That decision to stick with fastballs rather than trying to force the breaking pitches stood out to Thompson. “The fastball started working and he kept getting the swings he desired. [...] It’s really nice for an amateur pitcher to not stick with that breaking ball, trying to produce swing and miss. I think it shows a sign of maturity.”

Gonzo was incredibly efficient in the outing, and quick. He gives that credit partly to his preferred pace to work and partly to the influence of the new pitch clock. "I've always had that tempo, but especially with the pitch clock running, we have to go faster than ever."

Justin Kirby and Bobby Pierce are going to be a PROBLEM for opposing pitchers

A night after going 1-2 with a homerun and three walks, Kirby picked up three more walks on Saturday to give him five on the season. Being held hitless on Saturday, he's now 1-4 with a homerun, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Opposing pitchers don't really have an answer for Kirby's patience - going into the season, Kirby was seen as bigger power threat moreso than an on-base threat (about a 10% walk rate in his Kent State career), but six walks in two games isn't a fluke. If he can combine this pitch recognition and plate discipline with the power, he'll be the easy answer to the "who replaces Sonny DiChiara" question.

Of particular note is his corner outfield mate, Bobby Pierce. Now installed at leadoff, Pierce went 3-5 with 3 RBIs, as well as a spectacular running catch in the 9th where he collided with the outfield wall. "I haven't lead off that much - a little bit in high school and maybe a couple times in JuCo - but I think it's good. It gets the game going, puts a little pressure on guys to maybe not just throw a fastball down the middle to get the game started, and I kinda like it. I think it's good."

The tandem provide exceptional defense in the corners and are both getting it done offensively to start the season, raising the floor for this Auburn offense.

Auburn's offense continues to do enough to win

Consistently hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports, and it isn't particularly close. Thompson asks his offense to practice "timely hitting" - situational hitting with runners on base, and working "station to station", stringing together base hits to get runners advanced and in to score.

Auburn left eleven runners on base in game two, but strung together enough offense to score multiple runs in three seperate innings, the 3rd, 4th, and 6th.

For the game, Auburn's hitters were 8 for 28, including three extra-base hits. Of particular note to Thompson, Auburn went from eleven strikeouts on Friday to only four on Saturday.

Pierce wasn't completely satisfied with the offense, though, when he spoke postgame. "(We need) a little more timely hitting. I think these past couple days we've swung it well, but we've definitely had some times where we could have put up a few more runs. If we could get a couple more big swings in big moments, that'd be awesome. Besides that, though, we've been swinging it good so far."

Of note are the statistical struggles of catcher Nate LaRue. He's listed as 0-11 for the season, but he's gotten on base multiple times thanks to three walks and a fielder's choice. He's been effective when he's gotten on base as well, stealing two bases. He made hard contact on Saturday with a line drive in the 9th that was snagged by the 2nd baseman before it could become extra bases (and two RBIs). Having changed his batting stance over the offseason to better accommodate his right-eye dominance, he's undoubtedly anxious for the balls to start falling for hits. Nothing to be worried about with such a small sample size on the season.

Sunday will be a test of the pitching

Auburn was lucky to get five innings out of Gonzalez, but still had to use the bullen more than they initially planned. 6th-year lefty Tommy Sheehan came on in the 6th to replace Joseph Gonzalez, but lasted only 1/3rd of an inning with two walks and a strikeout. Chase Isbell came in to close out the inning, getting a fly ball and a strikeout to end the threat, but it came at a cost. Thompson admitted after the game that Isbell was penciled in as Sunday's "piggyback" for true freshman starter Drew Nelson.

"We spent another bullet. Someone else in that bullpen is going to have to step up."

Saturday was a sellout

Last year's first home sellout didn't happen until conference play, and there were only six in the regular season (plus all three games of Regionals).

Saturday, in game two, Auburn sold out Plainsman Park. Thompson and staff have been working to grow the fanbase and support of the program, and although those efforts suffered a setback after the 2020 cancelled season and missing the postseason in 2021, fans are back to pack Plainsman Park and made their presence known on Saturday.

Auburn baseball looks for the series sweep on Sunday, starting true freshman LHP Drew Nelson (Indiana starter TBA). First pitch is at 1PM. The broadcast is on SEC Network+ and the radio call with Brad Law can be heard on AuburnTigers.com or locally on 93.9 FM.

