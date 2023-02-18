Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
FOX31 Denver

Suspect rams police car in stolen truck

By Colleen Flynn,

10 days ago

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was arrested after eluding police in a stolen truck, causing excessive damage during the chase and ramming a deputy’s vehicle, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, LCSO deputies said they saw Kennedy Queen-Dominguez, who was driving a Dodge 2500 pickup truck in north Fort Collins, commit several violations. Queen-Dominguez sped away and didn’t stop then lost control of the truck. Queen-Dominguez crashed the truck into a transformer which knocked out power to about 4,000 homes, LCSO said.

Denver deputy arrested on assault, domestic violence

LCSO said the truck got stuck but broke loose and drove away. Queen-Dominguez then crashed the truck through a fence and hit a large pine tree. Queen-Dominguez continued until a deputy used a stopping measure and another deputy boxed in the truck with a patrol vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Queen-Dominguez rammed the patrol vehicle and the truck ended up on the hood. Queen-Dominguez tried to keep going but couldn’t and finally surrendered, LCSO said.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a driver in a stolen truck before the suspect rammed a police car after causing damage during the chase (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mrrum_0ksH8nwa00
Suspect rams Larimer County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle during pursuit (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)
A suspect rammed into a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office patrol car trying to get away (Photo credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies learned the truck was reported stolen out of Loveland and had fake license plates on it. Queen-Dominguez was arrested on existing warrants, one of which was a no-bond felony warrant for parole violations. New charges Queen-Dominguez is facing are:

  • First-degree assault on a peace officer
  • First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft
  • Vehicular eluding
  • Criminal mischief – $5,000-$19,999
  • Criminal possession of two or more financial devices
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving under the influence of drugs
  • Driving under restraint/revocation
  • Displaying fictitious license plate
  • Failure to remain at the scene of an accident
  • No license plate light

“Unfortunately, the willingness of suspects to place our community at risk has become a common occurrence, and we continue to see these types of irresponsible and often violent actions towards law enforcement,” Captain Ian Stewart, who leads the Patrol division said. “We are very fortunate this suspect’s actions did not harm any citizens, despite causing significant damage to property and placing our deputies in danger.”

LCSO said Fort Collins Police Services assisted in the pursuit and arrest of Queen-Dominguez and no one was injured in the incident.

Comments / 0
