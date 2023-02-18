Polk County Deputy Terminated After DUI Arrest In Bartow

29-year-old James Peach (PCSO)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for DUI and released from his employment.

According to investigators, at approximately 3:12 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, Bartow Police responded to a single-vehicle crash off the roadway of Highway 60 in Bartow near Main Street.

They discovered 29-year-old James Peach of Polk County had been driving eastbound on Hwy 60 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on the shoulder of the road.

He was driving his personal Chevrolet Silverado, which sustained damage.

Bartow officers determined that Peach appeared intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Peach was uninjured.

Peach was taken to the PCSO Processing Center, where his blood alcohol concentration was determined to be .153 (over the legal limit of .08).

Peach was hired in April 2019 as a detention deputy and became a deputy sheriff in September of 2022. PCSO supervision accepted Peach’s resignation during the booking process.

Peach would have been fired had he not resigned. He posted a $500 bond and was released.

“In orientation, I tell everyone you are held to a higher standard than the rest of the community, and if you drink and drive, you will be arrested and lose your job–that’s exactly what happened,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

