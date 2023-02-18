Open in App
Tucson, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Tucsonans gather for 98th annual rodeo

By Kenny Darr,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28d42L_0ksH2sKF00

The 98th annual Tucson Rodeo officially kicks off Saturday.

This year's rodeo features over 90 vendors, all the live-stock you can think of and world-class cowboys and cowgirls.

While the rodeo is celebrating its 98th year, 2023's rodeo is featuring a concert, which the event hasn't seen in 20 years, according to Tucson Rodeo Chairman Jose Calderon.

"We are so excited. The weather has cooperated so well. This is what we’ve been wanting for opening weekend. We are sold out. The fans are going nuts out here, people are walking around and like I said, a lot of them are going to stick around because they’re waiting for the concert tonight. Which we are super excited about," expressed Calderon.

Horse and bull competitions were held and to finish the night, the band Lonestar will perform.

——-
Kenny Darr is a reporter for KGUN 9 . He joined the team in January 2023. Before arriving in Arizona he was an Anchor and Reporter at KADN in Lafayette, LA. Share your story ideas with Kenny by emailing kenny.darr@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Meet the local activist responsible for starting Sun Van's paratransit services
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Meet the man who put Arizona Basketball on the map
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Tucson man, 25, dies in Illinois truck wreck
Tucson, AZ2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blind man who rides horses hoping to compete in Tucson Rodeo
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Colon cancer survivor encourages people to get tested
Tucson, AZ9 hours ago
$900,000 coming to Tucson for bike and pedestrian project
Tucson, AZ19 hours ago
Allergies already having an impact ahead of spring months
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Gun bills moving through AZ Legislature
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Anita's Street Market celebrates 40 years
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Tucson Festival of Books 2023
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
WATCH: The 98th Tucson Rodeo Parade festivities in full swing
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
Tucson dog lands in Guinness Book of World Records
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
City of Tucson plans to forbid grass in some places
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Local resident says City of Tucson isn’t cleaning up homeless encampment
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Sailors volunteer to clean up Tucson nonprofit's sidewalks
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Union Pacific looking into crash after train hits woman
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
UArizona disabled athlete's handcycle bike stolen
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Benson residents question railroad safety near city
Benson, AZ4 days ago
New study shows Arizona in severe teacher shortage
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Strong wind and rain not slowing down Tucson Rodeo Parade preparations
Tucson, AZ7 days ago
Police looking into deadly shooting near Fort Lowell and Stone
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Nearly 50 Southwest Gas customers lose service in Thursday outage
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Strong winter weather hits Southern AZ
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
New TEP agreement, customer fee on ballot in May special election
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Car crash involving motorcycle near Oracle Road leads to road closures
Oro Valley, AZ1 day ago
Armed smuggler, 10 migrants arrested near Arivaca
Arivaca, AZ4 days ago
TPD: Man dies after refusing medical care following crash
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Injured TPD officer “resilient” but long recovery ahead
Tucson, AZ7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy