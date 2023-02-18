W. Rob Lewis appointed District Court Judge

RALEIGH - Bertie County has a new District Court Judge.

Well, sort of.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper appointed former District Court Judge W. Rob Lewis to a seat recently vacated in Judicial District 6. The district is comprised of Bertie, Hertford, Northampton and Halifax counties.

Judge Lewis has been a district court judge, and indeed Chief District Court Judge before his seat was eliminated by the combining of Judicial District 6A and 6B.

Judge Lewis currently serves as a partner at Lewis Law Offices in Ahoskie, and is Pastor of Conocanary Missionary Baptist Church near Aulander.

The seat became vacant due to the resignation of Chief District Court Judge Brenda Branch. Judge Branch resigned to take her seat as Superior Court Judge in Halifax County following her election last November.

“Judge Rob Lewis brings years of experience on the bench, in his law practice and throughout his community,” Gov. Cooper said. “I’m thankful for his willingness to serve once again as a District Court Judge in our state.”

Judge Lewis earned his Bachelor of Science and his M.S. Degree from State University of New York at Brockport and his Juris Dåçoctor from the University of Cincinnati Law School. He also received his Master of Theology from the Roanoke Theological Seminary.