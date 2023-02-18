Open in App
Doral, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Miami-Dade officials, EPA detail where Doral stands on Day 7 of the trash plant fire

By Howard Cohen,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkWrV_0ksGzsl200

The Doral trash fire at the Covanta incinerator plant entered its seventh day on Saturday, two days after an Environmental Protection Agency monitoring report noted “unhealthy levels” and led county officials to suggest the limiting of outdoor activities and the early closing of two nearby schools on Friday.

READ MORE: Doral smoke from trash fire hit ‘unhealthy’ levels, according to EPA monitoring report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cpuG_0ksGzsl200
Miami-Dade firefighters work to extinguish the fire at the Covanta incinerator plant in Doral on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The fire continued to burn on Friday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Doral Mayor Christi Fraga led a webinar to bring residents up to date on the fire’s status at the plant, 6990 NW 97th Ave.

Air quality, particularly carbon dioxide levels, which can be more of a health risk than particulates like non-toxic dust or ash, has steadily improved to the “moderate to good range,” according to an EPA official.

The fire is now smoldering and largely contained to a labyrinthine portion of a southeast building, the fire chief said.

Cava and Levine also fielded questions on whether the plant would be rebuilt on-site or moved outside of Doral, as Fraga desires.

Among those participating in the online discussion: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallahl; Matthew Huyser, of the Environmental Protection Agency, who has been assigned to the Doral fire; Miami-Dade County Public Schools Vice Chair Danny Espino; Dr. Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Jackson Health System; and, Rashid Istambouli, Miami-Dade’s DERM director.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZzBo_0ksGzsl200

Firefighters gained greater access to the fire because of the tearing down of walls. The facility has 11 separate buildings connected as a labyrinth. “Right now we have the fire basically smoldering and in one final building,” Judallah said. That portion, off 97th Avenue, is the trash pit at the southeast area, one of the bigger buildings in the facility, he said. Most of the walls are down in the seventh day.

“We’ve made some significant headway in the last 24 hours since we’ve knocked down the walls yesterday. We do have a few walls that are still standing up on the south side but it is a challenge for the structural engineers on site. We have to take into consideration the adjacent structure that it’s attached to. However, as a result of the building walls coming down, we have been able to reposition our fire trucks to utilize the aerial devices.”

Smoldering trash is doused with water and hoisted into dump trucks. How long it will take to clear the smoldering trash? No timeline, Judallah said, hoping within the next few days.

Root cause of the fire? Still to be determined, Judallah said, an investigation that could take a couple more weeks.

Air quality improves . “Things like dust or ash in the air are not, in and of themselves, toxic substances. The EPA has been reporting on things like carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, sulfur dioxide. The levels of those have been very, very low and would put us into basically what is considered the good air quality range,” Ghaemmaghami said.

The particulates from Saturday morning’s air monitoring report have been in the good to moderate range, Huyser said.

Cava and Gaemmaghami still recommend that those who have preexisting respiratory or cardiac conditions, or young children and older adults, or pregnant women who are in proximity to the plant, should stay indoors, use air conditioning and wear masks if outside in the area, especially for those living between Northwest 74th Street and Northwest 92nd Street, and Northwest 92nd Avenue to Northwest 112th Avenue.

Environmental impact. “Site operations ensure that there are no impacts to any of the environmental resources, especially the groundwater and the surface waters outside of the site itself,” Istambuli said.

Schools situation. Still evaluating, Espino said. A decision on whether nearby Ronald Reagan Senior High School and Andrea Castillo Preparatory Academy will resume activities on Tuesday will be made Monday, which is Presidents’ Day when public schools are not in session.

Parks situation . Doral Glades Park remained closed Saturday. Doral Legacy Park reopened Saturday.

Move the plant? That’s what Fraga and some residents said they seek.

“Obviously this plant is not operational,” Cava said. “We do not know at this time what it would take to get the plant restarted.” Placing a new plant elsewhere is one of the considerations as a long term option but there is no information on whether this will happen at this time.

“Obviously right now our biggest concern is making sure that the fire gets put out so that there’s no more smoke emission into our community and those effects quickly subside,” Fraga said. “There is a long term concern and I get this every day from our residents, especially now ... as the city has grown Doral’s position is we don’t want it in our community. We are advocating for that on behalf of our residents for it to be moved. But this is a long term conversation,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CE2Ve_0ksGzsl200
Screenshot from a Miami-Dade County webinar on Feb. 18, 2023. County officials, as well as officials from the EPA and Jackson Health, spoke about the current status of a fire at a Doral trash plant. Miami-Dade County

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Federal judge strikes down Florida’s new ban on lobbying by elected officials
Miami, FL20 hours ago
Voters elect Sabina Covo as next District 2 commissioner in the city of Miami
Miami, FL1 day ago
Who’s the mystery tech company going on a hiring spree with Miami-Dade’s millions?
Miami, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Miami Beach mayor warns: Federal rule could open door to new tribal casinos
Miami Beach, FL5 hours ago
Discriminating against U.S. workers, abusing H-2A workers cost a Miami company $200,000
Miami, FL2 days ago
Man packs machine gun, a fake marshal badge and bulletproof vest in luggage, feds say
Wallington, NJ16 hours ago
Traffic alert: New patterns coming to busy Miami highways. What to know about changes
Miami, FL5 hours ago
Here’s what a Miami commissioner’s office looked like after a reported break-in
Miami, FL22 hours ago
Flames engulfed a Northwest Miami-Dade business. At least two people hospitalized
Miami, FL1 day ago
Broward Transit shuttle bus carjack suspect found in an Orlando area motel
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Miami City Commission candidate answers questions about his past legal problems
Miami, FL2 days ago
After 15 years on the run, a Broward murder suspect was found during a traffic stop
Fort Lauderdale, FL17 hours ago
Traffic alert: Small plane makes emergency landing on a Broward highway, police say
Pembroke Pines, FL19 hours ago
Vacant hospital building in Miami Gardens being demolished after two decades empty
Miami Gardens, FL19 hours ago
Judge stands by dropping case against Broward nursing home boss in hurricane deaths
Hollywood, FL1 day ago
As Miami Film Festival celebrates 40 years, South Florida cinemas hope for better days
Miami, FL6 hours ago
What makes Knaus Berry Farm such a landmark? There’s a recipe in triumph and tragedy
Homestead, FL5 hours ago
‘Please help us’: Brother of man found slain in North Miami Beach wants killer found
North Miami Beach, FL13 hours ago
Trial set for Miami Beach cop charged with beating tourist who struck cop with scooter
Miami Beach, FL1 day ago
Gun belonging to off-duty police officer goes off in Coral Gables restaurant, cops say
Coral Gables, FL4 hours ago
One person killed, one in critical condition after triple shooting in Miami, cops say
Miami, FL1 day ago
Aventura commissioner with colon cancer joins national campaign to spread awareness
Aventura, FL10 hours ago
Two people killed in quadruple shooting outside Broward grocery store, BSO says
Pompano Beach, FL2 days ago
A train smashed into an SUV in Hollywood, killing the driver and closing a major street
Hollywood, FL2 hours ago
Can Chef Kilgore do it again? These amazing dishes at his new Wynwood restaurant say yes
Miami, FL6 hours ago
Three South Florida men convicted of kidnapping couple, bank robbery in home invasion
Miramar, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy