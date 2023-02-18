Open in App
Miami, FL
TheDailyBeast

Knaus Berry Farm Owner Beaten Almost to Death by Son: Cops

10 days ago
Miami-Dade Police

The owner of Knaus Berry Farm, a South Florida establishment famous far and wide for its cinnamon rolls, was nearly beaten to death with a flashlight, allegedly by her adult son, CBS Miami reports. Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, was in critical condition after being airlifted to a hospital from her home; her husband was also assaulted but his injuries were less severe. The suspect, Travis Grafe, 40, “fled in a golf cart to a neighbor’s residence, where he told the neighbor, ‘I just killed my mother,’” a law enforcement source told the station. He allegedly suffered a brain injury in an accident two decades ago and was found mentally incompetent on criminal charges in 2013.

