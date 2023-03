dailyhodl.com

Nearly a Quarter of New Crypto Tokens Launched in 2022 Resembled Pump-and-Dump Schemes: Chainalysis By Conor Devitt, 10 days ago

By Conor Devitt, 10 days ago

Nearly one in four new crypto tokens that launched in 2022 had on-chain attributes that resembled pump-and-dump scams, according to Chainalysis. The blockchain data platform ...