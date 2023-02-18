Game day updates: Toledo men’s basketball outlasts Bowling Green, 91-86

BOWLING GREEN — This rivalry thriller belongs to Toledo.

Playing an inspired brand of men’s basketball in front of a raucous home crowd, Bowling Green pushed UT to the limit in a game that featured numerous ties and lead changes, with Toledo ultimately outlasting the Falcons 91-86.

RayJ Dennis, as he is wont to do, strapped Toledo on his back, scoring 19 of his game-high 27 points.

Toledo shot better than 60 percent in the second half.

BG shot 54.2 percent for the game, led by Samari Curtis’ 18 points.

The game ended with the teams trading points — UT making free throws and the Falcons making field goals.

The Rockets made their last 16 free throws; BG went 7 of 8 from the field in the final minutes.

A six-game losing streak and a horrendous blown game on Tuesday didn’t break BG’s spirit.

The Falcons, fueled by a nearly-sold out Stroh Center, played an energized first half and led archrival Toledo 34-32 at halftime.

BG shot 52 percent from the field but turned the ball over 10 times. Curtis scored a team-high 10 points for the Falcons.

Toledo shot a woeful 38.5 percent, helped by JT Shumate’s 11 points and 3-of-4 performance from beyond the arc.

The opening minutes were hard on the eyes as UT and BG combined to go 3 of 14. It took BG almost three-and-a-half-minutes to score.

The Rockets trailed 6-3 and were 1-of-7 shooting when Shumate connected on back-to-back 3s, part of a 13-2 run that gave UT its biggest lead of the half.

BG’s biggest lead was 30-24, with UT proceeding to score six straight points.